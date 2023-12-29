PSI stands out worldwide in 2023 with gains in three consecutive years

#PSI #stands #worldwide #gains #consecutive #years

The PSI gained 12% in the year just ending and it wasn’t even one of the most exuberant at European level. However, the index that measures the performance of world stock markets places the Portuguese stock market at a level that few have reached in 2023.

The PSI is far from being one of the most exuberant at European level, but with the balance sheet for 2023 being known, it has entered the restricted club of world indices that have been recording gains for three consecutive years, according to the estimate of the index that measures the performance of global stock exchanges, reflected in the BA&N Research Unit report.

The MSCI All Country World Index estimates that the PSI will have gained 12% in 2023 and that despite having fallen “below other world indices”, according to analysis by the BA&N Research Unit, the Portuguese index “achieves the feat of being one of the few around the world

to mark three consecutive years of gains”.

On a more negative note, these analysts highlight that “on the other hand, while most indices trade close to historic highs, the Portuguese index has to double to reach the peak set more than 20 years ago”.

Despite a series of setbacks that could have made 2023 a less than stellar year for global stock markets, an analysis by the BA&N Research Unit determines that the period now ending was the best since 2019 for equity markets.

The conclusion comes from the MSCI All Country World Index, which measures the performance of global stock exchanges and is accumulating 20% ​​since the beginning of the year. US and Japanese stocks make these two indices the main drivers of the MSCI, with gains of around 25%.

In Europe, this evolution was more contained with the Stoxx600 appreciating 13% in 2023, a performance that the PSI followed very closely with growth of 12%. In the region, the Madrid stock exchanges (28%), Milan (26%), Frankfurt (20%) and Paris (16%) stood out, while the London stock exchange disappointed (4%).

BA&N explains that “most world indices managed to erase the heavy losses suffered in 2022, despite several headwinds, such as the aggressive rise in interest rates, disappointing performance of the Chinese economy, two wars and a serious crisis in the regional banking sector. United States that precipitated the collapse of Credit Suisse”.

Thus, these analysts explain that the resilience of the global economy (especially the United States) and expectations of the end of the cycle in interest rate rises generated optimism in the equity markets, which were driven mainly by large North American technology companies”.