Psychiatric care for all: updated WHO mhGAP guidelines

Psychiatric care updated mhGAP guidelines

Mental Health Gap Action Programme (mhGAP)

Mental health conditions are a global problem, with inadequate resources exacerbating the challenge. In 2008, the World Health Organization (WHO) initiated the Mental Health Gap Action Program (mhGAP) to address the inequalities and support care for mental, neurological and addiction conditions.

MhGAP aims to bridge the gap between the need for care and available resources by providing guidelines covering a wide range of mental health conditions, including suicide and self-harm prevention, with the aim of optimizing care delivery.

Latest update of the mhGAP guidelines

As a result of rapidly growing scientific evidence, the mhGAP guidelines undergo periodic updates. The latest edition (Version 3.0), released in November 2023, incorporates the latest findings to ensure that the guidelines are up-to-date and effective in addressing new challenges. In addition to the 90 existing recommendations, 30 updates and 18 new recommendations became publicly available. Stakeholders and healthcare professionals are encouraged to utilize these guidelines to improve psychiatric care, promoting a more comprehensive and accessible approach to psychiatric care delivery worldwide.

Contribution of NASP as a WHO Collaborating Centre

The National Center for Suicide Research and Prevention (NASP) has participated in the update process at several levels: both as members of the Guideline Development Group contributing to the review of evidence – by conducting rigorous literature reviews and summaries of evidence – and as part of the expert group that formulated the final guidelines.