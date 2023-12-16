Psychiatric care for all: updated WHO mhGAP guidelines

#Psychiatric #care #updated #mhGAP #guidelines

Mental Health Gap Action Programme (mhGAP)

Mental health conditions are a global problem, with inadequate resources exacerbating the challenge. In 2008, the World Health Organization (WHO) initiated the Mental Health Gap Action Program (mhGAP) to address the inequalities and support care for mental, neurological and addiction conditions.

MhGAP aims to bridge the gap between the need for care and available resources by providing guidelines covering a wide range of mental health conditions, including suicide and self-harm prevention, with the aim of optimizing care delivery.

Latest update of the mhGAP guidelines

As a result of rapidly growing scientific evidence, the mhGAP guidelines undergo periodic updates. The latest edition (Version 3.0), released in November 2023, incorporates the latest findings to ensure that the guidelines are up-to-date and effective in addressing new challenges. In addition to the 90 existing recommendations, 30 updates and 18 new recommendations became publicly available. Stakeholders and healthcare professionals are encouraged to utilize these guidelines to improve psychiatric care, promoting a more comprehensive and accessible approach to psychiatric care delivery worldwide.

Contribution of NASP as a WHO Collaborating Centre

The National Center for Suicide Research and Prevention (NASP) has participated in the update process at several levels: both as members of the Guideline Development Group contributing to the review of evidence – by conducting rigorous literature reviews and summaries of evidence – and as part of the expert group that formulated the final guidelines.

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Turkish central bank boss to return to live with parents due to high inflation | Economy
Turkish central bank boss to return to live with parents due to high inflation | Economy
Posted on
Laptop with 64-core AMD EPYC processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080? In China it is possible
Laptop with 64-core AMD EPYC processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080? In China it is possible
Posted on
‘Home Alone’ star goes crazy over the same question: “I want them to stop”
‘Home Alone’ star goes crazy over the same question: “I want them to stop”
Posted on
The FCZ loses in St. Gallen: “The title is taken,” says Zeidler – Henriksen sees it completely differently
The FCZ loses in St. Gallen: “The title is taken,” says Zeidler – Henriksen sees it completely differently
Posted on
Tags
African akhbar Angola Angolan Cameroon news Company culture emphasis Freed GAZA Government Hamas horizon international news Israel journal lavieeco Luanda moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the president press morocco rain Rains Release Russia site d soccer sport Sudan today Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News