Psychiatrist Iris about the influence of menopause on disease processes: ‘Great effect’

Transition

Sommer is conducting research at the UMC Groningen into the consequences of menopause for the body. “This is a PET scan and it is sensitive to the release of dopamine, a messenger substance that is very important in the brain. It is one of the messenger substances on which estrogen has an effect. It has an effect on the sensitivity to psychosis, which I research myself, but also on the sensitivity to anxiety and depression. For my profession, how much dopamine is released is essential for susceptibility to certain conditions.”

Sommer uses scans that were originally intended for people who have a dopamine-producing tumor. “So there is already data from hundreds of patients and I look at the difference between men and women, but also at the effect of age.” She distinguishes between women younger than 45, women between 45 and 55 and women over 55. She compares these results with those of men “who show a kind of general effect of aging”. “Then you can nicely calculate the effect of the transition on the release of dopamine from the brain.”

Due to menopause, less dopamine is released, so a different amount and a different rhythm. That has a lot of effect, says Sommer. “If you really have little dopamine or stimulus transmission, you become somewhat anxious, you have little initiative and you can also become somewhat apathetic. You make the risk assessment and often say: don’t do it, because it’s dangerous.” The psychiatrist sees that around menopause many people with a uterus experience depression and anxiety disorders.

Medicines

The menopause can also have a major influence on the effectiveness of medications, but little research has been done into this. “Until we as doctors have done our homework properly and have clearly clarified which drug is or is not under the influence of estrogens and which drug does or does not change with menopause, I recommend taking blood samples every now and then around that transition. and see how much of a certain medicine gets into your blood.”