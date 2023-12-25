Psychologists explained, the mild but long form of depression: Dysthymia

Dysthymia is a chronic state of depression characterized by symptoms such as long-term sadness, withdrawal, melancholy, and lack of joy. Expert Psychologist Kaan Üçyıldız gave important information about dysthymia.

DYSTHYMIA SYMPTOMS AND DISTINCTIVE FEATURES

Symptoms of dysthymia often include symptoms of depression, but there are three important distinguishing features. These generally include decreased interest in environmental activities, persistence of symptoms for two years in adults and more than one year in children and adolescents, and irritability. Especially in children and adolescents, irritability and low mood may be seen more clearly.

THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN DYSTHYMIA AND MAJOR DEPRESSION

Symptoms of dysthymia and major depression are the same, but symptoms of dysthymia appear for longer periods of time and are milder. For this reason, dysthymia may be more difficult to detect than major depression. Chronic depression should be considered, especially if the person has not felt passion, joy, interest or sexual desire for at least two years.

Dysthymia is often accompanied by social problems. These problems may include mobbing, not getting enough rest, not having time for oneself, family problems and problems with the social environment. These situations prevent the person from enjoying life and may cause him to question the flow of life.

RECOMMENDATIONS FOR PREVENTION FROM DYSTHYMIA

Expert Psychologist Kaan Üçyıldız made the following suggestions to protect against dysthymia:

  • Maintaining Social Relationships: Maintaining social relationships is important in protecting against dysthymia.

  • Activities to Enjoy: It is important for the individual’s mental health to continue activities that he or she can enjoy.

  • Exercise and Stress Management: It is important to practice regular exercise and stress management for physical and mental health.

  • Professional Support: If you have difficulty coping with the difficulties experienced, it is important to get support from an expert.

