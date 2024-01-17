Psychopaths are more likely to have this physical characteristic, according to a study

#Psychopaths #physical #characteristic #study

Can you detect a mental disorder by paying attention to a physical detail? There may be a link between finger size and psychopathy, a study suggests.

Is our personality defined at birth? Obviously, it is built through our experiences, our social relationships and our education… But it could, in part, be shaped by our genes. Researchers have thus looked into a physical particularity, which would be determined even before our birth.

Dark Triad and psychopathy

In psychology, we have been talking about the dark triad theory since 2002. The latter links three negative personality traits which come together to form a pyramid. Among these traits, we find Machiavellianism (a “course of action dictated by cunning, perfidy, bad faith”), narcissism and psychopathy.

This pyramid is opposed to the benevolent light triad, which brings together humanism, faith in humanity, and Kantianism (the “propensity to treat people as ends in themselves and not as simple means”).

But what does this have to do with the physical particularity we were talking about before? We’re coming there.

A size difference between the index and ring fingers

The size of our fingers would not be completely random. As indicated by a team of researchers, in a study published in the scientific journal Elsevier :

“There is sufficient evidence that the ratio of the index finger to the ring finger (2D:4D ratio) is associated with exposure to testosterone and estrogen during the fetal period.”

In other words, if your index finger is smaller than your ring finger, it could mean that you were exposed to more testosterone and less estrogen in the womb. The difference in size between these two fingers is called the Manning index, or 2D:4D index. And according to the researchers:

“At the behavioral level, in adults, a lower 2D:4D ratio has been associated with higher competitive performance in both female and male professional athletes, as well as personality traits such as higher scores for mental toughness , dark triad traits, aggressive behavior, and Internet use disorders.”

Please note, correlation does not mean causation: Just because your index finger is smaller than your ring finger doesn’t mean you’re a potential psychopath.. Fortunately, in fact, because this physical peculiarity is actually very common!

