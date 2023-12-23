Public accounts with a positive balance of more than six billion euros by October

#Public #accounts #positive #balance #billion #euros #October

According to INE, throughout the year revenues have always been higher than expenses.

In the third quarter alone, the budget balance corresponded to 7.7 percent of the Gross Domestic Product, that is, more than five billion euros. It should be remembered that the goal of the outgoing Government is to close this year with a surplus of 0. 8 percent.

In the first nine months of 2023, public administration revenue grew by 9.3 percent compared to the same period of the previous year, while expenditure grew by 7.2 percent.

Tax revenue expanded by 7.9 percent and revenue from social contributions by 10.6 percent.

INE writes that, on the expenditure side, “the percentage increases in interest charges (22.1 percent) and capital expenditure (23.2 percent) stand out, with social benefits and personnel expenses recorded an appreciable contribution to expenditure growth”.

In the first three quarters of last year, the budget balance was positive at 2.6 percent of GDP, or 4,618.7 million euros.