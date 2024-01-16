PUBLIC DANGER – A scaffolding collapses in Tsaralalàna

The worst was narrowly avoided in Tsaralalàna.

Public danger. Radama Street, from Tsaralalàna towards Independence Avenue, passing near the Police Headquarters, was temporarily closed to traffic yesterday evening. Part of the scaffolding of an unfinished building opposite Bourdon Voyages in Analakely has fallen.

The assembly of logs and planks, which has long exposed users of this section of road to a mortal risk, has now given way under the flood. Motorists narrowly escaped death. Fortunately, traffic was flowing smoothly when the structure cracked and damaged the Jirama’s electrical cables.

Information received from a member of the Rescue Organization in Tsaralalàna reveals that a team was sent there with the necessary equipment.

Security

“At first glance, it only caused material damage. Our colleagues had to wait for the Jirama technicians to intervene before being able to carry out theirs. The power must first be cut off,” explains the firefighter.

Police officers came to secure the perimeter. “It’s certain, an investigation will be opened, perhaps not by the police, but by the municipality. For now, we have nothing to say. Our simple observation is that the scaffolding was not well protected. However, for such a construction in the city center, it was security that had to be put in place above all else,” says a law enforcement officer present on site.

Firefighters cleared the road. Traffic was reopened around 8 p.m. where we were able to speak with the police from the central police station.

The sectors, whose electricity distribution depends on the network affected by the incident, experienced a power cut in the evening. The repair work could not be carried out immediately, according to a source at Jirama management, because it was raining in torrents.

