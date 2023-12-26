Public debt will still be at 83% within 11 years. Brussels sees medium-term risks – Bonds

#Public #debt #years #Brussels #sees #mediumterm #risks #Bonds

As part of the 18th post-program evaluation, the European Commission carried out stress tests on the projections based on four different scenarios, to assess the impact of changes to the assumptions. All of them would lead to worse results compared to the baseline scenario, with particularly adverse developments in the historical scenario of the structural primary balance.

The Government expects the weight of Portuguese public debt to fall below 100% next year, but the European Commission anticipates that this will only happen the following year. Within more than a decade, in 2034, the Ecommunity executive projects that Portugal has a debt of 82.9% and warns that there are risks in the medium term, in the 18th post-adjustment program assessment of the troika whose mission took place between the 18th and 19th of September, but which incorporates information collected until the end of October. The debt sustainability analysis made by the European Commission to Portugal indicates that there are no “major” short-term risks given the expectation of a reduction in the State’s gross financing needs to less than 8% of GDP on average this year and next, but also due to the perception of confidence of financial markets in the country, demonstrated by the investment grade rating. In the medium term, “the risks seem high”, she warns. “The public debt ratio is expected to decrease, but remain at a high level in the medium term (around 83% of GDP in 2034)”, explains the Commission. “The debt reduction is supported by the assumption of a structural primary surplus of 2.1% of GDP. This value appears ambitious compared to previous results, suggesting limited fiscal room for manoeuvre. Debt reduction also benefits from a still favorable but declining snowball effect of, on average, around 0.7% of GDP per year over 2025-2034, which is supported by the impact of Next Generation EU (NGEU)”. Finally, Brussels also warns that the gross financing needs of public administrations are expected to increase slightly until the end of the projection period, above the average recorded between 2023 and 2024.

If this balance returns to the 15-year historical average of 0.4% of GDP, the debt ratio would be higher than in the reference scenario, by around 13 percentage points of GDP in 2034. The deterioration by 1 percentage point of the evolution of interest rates, would increase the debt by 7 percentage points of GDP in 2034, while financial stress (which would lead to interest rates temporarily increasing by 1.8 percentage points) would have an impact of around 1 percentage point of GDP in the debt ratio in 2034.

Despite the warnings, Brussels concludes that “long-term budgetary risks appear low”, adding that there are several additional factors that need to be taken into account in this assessment.

“On the one hand, the factors that increase the risk are related to the risks of contingent liabilities linked to credit lines guaranteed by the State, other country-specific factors – such as ongoing calls for PPP financial rebalancing and the vulnerabilities of some public companies – and Portugal’s negative net international investment position. On the other hand, factors that mitigate risk include Portugal’s comfortable cash reserves, debt maturity structure, most of which are at fixed rates, relatively stable sources of financing (with a diversified and broad investor base) and the exchange denomination of the debt. Portugal’s debt management strategy, which aims to smooth the debt amortization profile, also contributes to mitigating risks”, he says.