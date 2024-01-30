Public education competition in Bié may be canceled

The public competition held in 2023, whose results were announced this January 2024, may be canceled in the province of Bié.

The information is contained in a response letter from Governor Pereira Alfredo, to the Jango Cultural association, dated January 24th.

At issue are the alleged irregularities found and reported by the association to the governor.

In the response letter, to which the Kianda’s Mail had access, the governor praised the association’s initiative and guaranteed that he had already forwarded the request to related institutions, namely the provincial delegations of SINSE, IGAE and SIC/Bié.

This fact can be read in letter N/REFa. 0391/Gab.Gov/GPB/2024, as it is not a “matter of exclusive competence” of the provincial government, the decision to cancel the competition must be made.

There are several reports of irregularities that have been shared, especially on social media, and there are even groups of young people who may take to the streets this Saturday across the country, as reported by the Kianda’s Mailso this newspaper is making efforts to obtain an explanation from the Ministry of Education.

It should be remembered that two weeks ago the tests for the public admission competition for new teachers were canceled in Cuanza Norte: “it was proven, after a due diligence, that there was falsification in the awarding of grades and acts of corruption”, denounced Minister Luísa Grilo.