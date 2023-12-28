PUBLIC HEALTH – Free emergency first aid saves

First aid is free in hospital emergency departments

The year ends with a rather positive outcome for the health sector. Two years after the State’s commitment to the National Health Emergency Fund, emergency first aid remains free in Madagascar’s hospitals. This system saves lives or, at least, reduces the burden on the families of hospitalized patients.

“Our patient was immediately taken care of, although we had no money with us when we arrived at the hospital. The doctor made a long list of medications which we were asked to collect from a ward. Without this free first aid, the condition of our patient could have deteriorated because we were not prepared at all for this illness,” says Augustin Razafimalala, brother of a patient suffering from a stroke, yesterday. This treatment includes medications such as antibiotics, fortifier, but also alcohol, a syringe, a serum, a catheter, gloves, depending on the patient’s needs.

Effective

This free emergency first aid is effective in the emergency departments of all public hospitals, namely university hospital centers, regional referral hospital centers and district referral hospital centers, as indicated during the signing of this State commitment, in October 2021. However, the relatives of a patient hospitalized in a CHRD, in November, testify that they paid, at the pharmacy, for the medication a value of nearly 20,000 ariary, which were necessary for the first aid of their patient admitted to the emergency department of this CHRD.

