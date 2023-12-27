PUBLIC HEALTH – Medicines sold illegally on social networks

Medications sell like hotcakes in grocery stores

The illicit sale of medicines is growing. In addition to selling drugs on the street, sales also take place on social networks.

For those who need a Misoprostol Misoclear, come by private message. We have products at very low prices. We can make a delivery, six days a week. We make a delivery for the other provinces,” announced a drug seller on Facebook, in December, with the photo of several boxes of this drug in support. This account started this activity in February with the sale of Magnesium, treatments for high blood pressure or coughs, among others. Several Facebook accounts like this one offer drugs on social media. Some of them invent themselves as suppliers of low-cost medicines. “Private message for those who are still going to resell,” we can read in another publication with a long list of drugs and their prices.

The president of the Order of Physicians, Doctor Eric Andrianasolo, denounces this sale of medicines through social networks. “The sale of medicines is regulated. It’s not because you have it that you can sell it on Facebook,” he asserts.

Fake medicines

The medicines circuit goes from importers to wholesale distributors, then to pharmacists or medicine depositories. “Outside this circuit, the sale is illegal. This circuit must be respected to ensure product safety,” continues the source. The risks of this illicit sale would be the sale of fake medicines or expired products. “The impacts of these medications which are not insured on public health are not immediate. They will gradually destroy the kidneys and the liver,” continues Doctor Eric Andrianasolo. A drug seller on social networks contacted replies that it is not expired drugs or fake drugs that he is selling. That its suppliers would come from Asia.

The illicit drug market has been rife in Madagascar for several decades. Eliminating this phenomenon is difficult. The network is difficult to dismantle. Some operations were carried out, such as the sealing of a medicine storage building in Ambohipo, in 2021. But this did not result in the elimination of this black market. An Interministerial Committee for the Fight against the Illicit Medicines Market (CILCMIM), attached to the Prime Minister’s Office, was set up in 2017. It was dissolved in 2022, at the same time as around ten organizations attached to the Presidency , to the Prime Minister’s office or to the ministries, in order to control and reduce the subsidies allocated to this service.

Miangalya Ralitera