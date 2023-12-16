Public Ministry secures evidence against former governor of Lunda Sul and calls for conviction

The former governor of Lunda Sul, Ernesto Kiteculo, could be sentenced next year by the Supreme Court, following allegations that the Public Prosecutor’s Office presented as sufficient evidence that the former ruler is guilty.

In the allegations of the final statements, yesterday, in the criminal chamber of the Supreme Court, the representative of the Public Prosecutor’s Office requested the conviction, in accordance with the crime committed, in light of articles 313, combined with articles 437 and paragraph 5 of article 421 of the penal code revoked – in compliance with paragraph 2 of article 2 of the Penal Code in force, of articles 363 of paragraph 1, of article 36 of law 3/10 of 29 March, of the Public Probity Law in force at the date of the facts, as well as of articles 357, 364 and 374 of the current Penal Code.

In her allegations, prosecutor Ana Carla Luís Costa e Silva stated that it has been proven that the defendant Ernesto Kiteculo, 62 years old, governor of the province of Lunda Sul at the time of the events, actually committed the crime of which he is accused and pronounced.

The judge recalled that Ernesto Fernando Kiteculo is being tried only for committing the crimes of embezzlement and abuse of power, since, under the current Penal Code, the other crimes (violation of plan and budget execution rules) are revoked, and receiving benefits and economic participation in business is linked to the crime of embezzlement.

With this, the Public Prosecutor’s Office reaffirms its position and asks for the defendant’s convictionto the extent of the damage caused by the commission of the aforementioned crimes.

“I have never taken part in any public good”, says Kiteculo

Given the floor and, in his defense, Ernesto Kiteculo stated that he never appropriated public assets as a public servant and asked the court for leniency, since From a very young age, they were entrusted with responsible missions.

The former governor of Lunda Sul considered that since his years of military life, moving to the Provincial and National Popular Assembly, especially in the Economy and Finance Commission – as well as vice-governor of Cuando Cubango and, later, governor of Lunda Sul , he always looked, and because he was educated that way, towards public interests, first and foremost.

Regarding the crimes accused of him, he claimed “not having done anything intentionally, that he does not have a house or land in Lunda Sul, nor any company and that he just went there to carry out a mission”.

He went on to say that in November of the same year he received the first challenge from his consulate to prepare the first meeting of the Economic Commission of the Council of Ministers that would take place in Saurimo, and the visit of the President of the Republic to open the academic year in higher education – event that was later transferred to Lunda Norte.

He claimed that, at the time, he and his assistants had to do everything, both due to the importance of the events and to guarantee the public interest, with a view to resolving everything.

He also said that due to the fact that they did not have sufficient resources, they had to turn to the Ministry of Finance to resolve the internal counterparts and, thus, carry out the two events with dignity.

From the list of expenses, regarding the activities, he added, they were able to repair the Government Palace or protocol house, the Deolinda Rodrigues airport, the headquarters of the Provincial Government and pothole filling and garbage collection services that existed in abundance in the city.

He also said that when he arrived in Lunda Sul, the province spent months without energy due to debts with the oil company Sonangol which, as a result, did not provide the fuel to power the thermal plants that powered the locality.

At the end of his arguments, the defendant appealed to the court to look at an Angolan citizen who dedicated himself to the cause of the nation from a very early age. “For this reason, I leave the decision of this case to your holy discretion”, he pleaded.

With the Country