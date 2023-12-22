PUBLIC MONEY – More than 11.2 billion ariary embezzled this year

The IGE office in Antaninarenina

The State General Inspectorate noted embezzlement of public funds with a total value exceeding 11.2 billion ariary during this year. They consist of using sums or property belonging to the State or its branches for purposes other than the provision of public goods or services.

The cases of violations noted by the authorities in charge of inspections frequently result from the absence of cash, overbilling, the provision of fictitious services and services, in particular with civil servants described as “ghosts”. Influence peddling was also among the cases mentioned, which often manifests itself in very subtle forms, difficult to detect but extremely devastating.

At the origin of these embezzlements, problems such as the bad will of the agents, the incompetence and the ineffectiveness of the repression system were raised.

In comparison, during the year 2022, cases of embezzlement of public funds observed reached more than 76 billion ariary, or six times the amount of this year. These figures include both those noted by Bianco and by the general inspection. The latter also recorded embezzlement of public funds amounting to 15.3 billion ariary in 2021.

