Public opinion ‘shocks’ on strike vote at the Korean Medical Association… “89% of the public favors increasing the number of medical schools”

Health and Medical Union Survey… 86% “No strike”

Public opinion in support of increasing the number of medical schools grows stronger in a month

87.3% “Increasing the number of medical schools must be decided by the people and the government.”

▲ Korea Medical Association general strike vote begins today

A related banner was hung in front of the Korean Medical Association building in Yongsan-gu, Seoul on the 11th, when the Korean Medical Association opposed the expansion of medical school seats and held a vote asking all members whether they would agree or not. 2023.12.11 Yonhap News While a medical group is planning to hold a rally against the government’s push to increase the number of medical schools, a survey results were announced showing that the majority of the public is in favor of increasing the number of medical schools and does not support doctors’ collective action.

On the 17th, the National Health and Medical Industry Workers’ Union (Health and Medical Workers’ Union) held a press conference at the union’s sit-in site in front of the National Assembly and announced the results of a survey containing the following. The union has been staging a sit-in protest in front of the National Assembly since the 8th of last month, demanding a ‘significant increase in the budget for public hospitals dedicated to infectious diseases.’

The survey was conducted by the Southern Post, a public opinion research agency, on the 12th through telephone interviews with 1,016 adult men and women over the age of 18 across the country (sampling error 95%, confidence level ±3.1% points).

As a result of the survey, 93.4% of respondents responded that ‘the reality of a shortage of doctors in essential medical departments must be improved,’ and 89.3% responded that ‘they are in favor of expanding the number of medical school seats.’

In a public opinion poll conducted by the union from November 4 to 6, 82.7% of respondents were in favor of increasing the number of medical schools, which is an increase of 6.6 percentage points in just over a month.

On the 11th, the Korean Medical Association opposed the push to expand the medical school quota and held a vote asking all members whether they would agree or not. The photo shows the office of the Korean Medical Association in Yongsan-gu, Seoul this morning. 2023.12.11 Yonhap News Regarding the scale of the increase, nearly half (47.4%) responded that there were ‘more than 1,000 people.’ The answer of ‘100 to 1,000 people’ was followed by 32.7%, and the opinion that ‘the number of people should be increased to more than 2,000’ was 28.7%.

Opinions that reinforcements are needed were expressed in Gangwon/Jeju (95.7%), Daegu/Gyeongbuk (93.8%), Daejeon/Sejong/Chungcheong (91.6%), Busan/Ulsan/Gyeongnam (91.2%), and Gwangju/Jeolla (91.0%). It was especially high. In Gangwon and Jeju, 32.4% of people responded that the number of people affected by the increased atomic bombs was more than 2,000.

The Korean Medical Association (KMA) is conducting a vote on whether to go on strike (group refusal of medical treatment) for all members until this day, and 85.6% of respondents to a survey conducted by the union said, ‘They do not want the Medical Association to refuse treatment or go on a collective vacation. He said, ‘I don’t support it.’

In addition, 71.9% said, 'I do not support the position of the Korean Medical Association opposing the government's expansion of medical schools.' The Korean Medical Association is planning a rally opposing the increase in medical schools on this day in Gwanghwamun, Seoul.

Only 10.5% of respondents thought that ‘the decision to expand medical schools lies with the Korean Medical Association.’ On the other hand, 87.3% of respondents answered that ‘the people and the government should decide to increase the number of medical schools.’

The health and medical union is a labor union in which workers in various medical professions in the health and medical field, including nurses, participate, and the number of union members reaches approximately 83,000.

From the 6th to the 14th, the union also conducted a survey asking members of 113 medical institutions affiliated with the union about the shortage of doctors on site. 88.1% of respondents said there was a shortage of doctors, and 95.0% said there was a shortage of doctors. I thought, ‘There are not enough doctors on duty at night and on weekends.’

75.2% of respondents said, 'Patients have been turned away or transferred to other hospitals due to lack of doctor manpower.' The number of cases where emergency rooms were closed or restricted in operation due to a lack of doctor manpower also reached 37.6%. The union also conducted a survey on PA personnel (medical assistants) who are responsible for part of the doctor's work to fill the gap in the work of insufficient doctors.

As a result, Asan Medical Center in Seoul (387 people), Chungnam National University Hospital (284 people), Ewha Medical Center (249 people), Gyeongsang National University Hospital (235 people), Ajou University Medical Center (137 people), Yeungnam National University Medical Center (125 people), and Chonbuk National University Hospital (114 people) people), Wonju Yonsei Medical Center (111 people), Paik Hospital Busan area (Busan Paik Hospital, Haeundae Paik Hospital, 109 people), and Jesus Hospital (105 people) had more than 100 PA personnel.

The union announced the results of the survey, ▲expanding the number of medical school students and supporting training ▲implementing a regional doctor system ▲establishing a public medical school ▲strengthening support for essential, regional, and public medical care ▲strengthening requirements for opening a hospital, implementing a bed cap system, controlling non-covered treatment, and establishing an appropriate fee system. Five policies were proposed, including improvement of the distorted medical system, including a complete overhaul of actual loss insurance.

Na Soon-ja, chair of the Health and Medical Workers’ Union, said, “The government should not be swayed by doctors’ opposition and petty behavior, but should strongly pursue a policy of increasing the number of medical schools in accordance with the people’s demands.” ·Collapse of local and public medical care,” he pointed out.

Reporter Shin Jin-ho