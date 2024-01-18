public transport disrupted, bus, RER and Transilien lines at a standstill

#public #transport #disrupted #bus #RER #Transilien #lines #standstill

The Ile-de-France public transport network is very disrupted this Thursday, January 18 in the morning due to weather conditions. Traffic is also complex on national roads and highways.

Public transport is very disrupted this morning of Thursday January 18 in Île-de-France, due to snowfall throughout the region overnight.

At 8:45 a.m., the RATP and SNCF announced, for example, one in three buses in circulation.

“The service of the interrupted bus lines will resume as the roads clear the lanes blocked by snow,” an RATP spokesperson told Agence France-Presse (AFP), without being able to give details. time of certain recovery. “It will depend on the roads.”

Sites dedicated to travelers that are difficult to access

Several important sections of the RER C, operated by SNCF, are also interrupted, as are the Transilien N and U lines.

Traffic is also “disrupted” on the RER D and E lines, reports SNCF. No or little disruption, however, on the metro, tramway and RER lines A and B, indicated the RATP which operates these two lines jointly with the SNCF.

The RATP and SNCF traveler information sites were both difficult to access in the morning this Thursday, January 18.

School transport has also been suspended in anticipation of bad weather in Seine-et-Marne. Île-de-France authorities have called for car travel to be postponed in Île-de-France.

Because on the roads, “driving conditions on the network can be locally difficult”, warned the Île-de-France roads management (Dirif), urging motorists to “defer” their trips.

Several sections of national roads and motorways are closed, in particular on the A1, the A115, the N14, the N184 or the N104.

