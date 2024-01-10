PUBLIC TRANSPORT – Review of the pending ticket

The bus ticket still remains at 600 ariary, for the moment.

The meeting of transporters in the city of Antananarivo which was to be held yesterday did not take place. The revision of the bus ticket price was also not effective. A general meeting was planned by the Union of Urban Transport Cooperatives (UCTU) yesterday and Tuesday with a full agenda, but management wanted to postpone it. The revision of the ticket price was on the discussion agenda for this meeting. But not only. The explanation of the new cooperative law, the internal regulations and the 2023 financial situation and the 2024 budget are also on the agenda.

“The meeting has been postponed. We will only meet after the new government is in place. The revision of the ticket price has become a political question,” declared Émile Jean Louis Rakotonirina, vice-president of the UCTU. For the moment, the only reason for this price revision put forward by the carriers concerns the increase in the price for the technical visit. But there is also inflation which is hitting hard.

Miora Raharisolo