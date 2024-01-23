PUBLIC TRANSPORT Users denounce the poor quality of services

Several carriers transgress the contents of the specifications.

The quality of public transport service leaves something to be desired. User complaints are increasing.

Repeat offenses. The driver and the receiver of a vehicle on a suburban line in Antananarivo were summoned to the Land Transport Agency (ATT) yesterday. They are accused of taunting a passenger. “The latter denounced them on social networks. The ATT technical team responsible for monitoring identified them. This session is adjourned for tomorrow (editor’s note: this day), because they did not provide the necessary paperwork,” reported a source at this agency yesterday. Suspension is the administrative sanction that awaits these carriers, according to the specifications. They may also incur a criminal sanction if this passenger files a complaint with the gendarmerie.

Complaints from public transport users about the poor quality of service on urban and suburban lines are pouring in. Some are complaining on social networks. Others contact cooperatives directly. “There are complaints almost every day with our cooperative,” admits Jean Louis Emile Rakotonirina, president of the Tselatra cooperative. The most frequent reasons for complaints are non-respect for passengers, excessive speed, U-turns, non-compliance with the transport timetable which should end at 8:30 p.m., for the city of Antananarivo. At 6 p.m., it is already difficult to find a public transport vehicle. According to the specifications, however, public carriers must, among other things, respect passengers, offer good quality of service, ensure the safety of passengers, respect the work schedule and the terminus.

Sanctions

In the event of violations, sanctions may be applied against the vehicle owner, the cooperative and the transporters. We refer to a scale of sanctions depending on the seriousness of the act. This can range from a warning to the withdrawal of the operating license, to the provisional or definitive suspension of the cooperative and the transporters.

The cooperatives say that carriers who violate the rules are punished. Furthermore, the ATT indicates that on this subject, carriers benefit from upstream and downstream training. But, given the multiplication of user complaints, they are not sufficient to improve the quality of this public service. They seem to be incorrigible. The carriers justify themselves. “The drivers turn back halfway, because of traffic jams. A vehicle wastes up to 6 hours of time per day stuck in traffic jams. Users are looking for good quality of service, while revenues do not meet their requirements. The State does not take into account the problems of transporters,” they criticize. The ATT invites users to locate the registration number of the vehicle committing an offense to facilitate tracing.

Miangalya Ralitera