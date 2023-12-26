Publication of a map of the Moon produced by the Danuri lunar orbiter

#Publication #map #Moon #produced #Danuri #lunar #orbiter

SEOUL, Dec 26 (Yonhap) — The Ministry of Science on Tuesday revealed a comprehensive photographic map of the Moon made using Danuri, South Korea’s unmanned lunar orbiter, to mark the first anniversary of its mission.

This map, in reality a mosaic made from photos taken by a polarized camera over the last 250 days, includes both the visible and invisible sides of the Moon, according to the ministry. Danuri, also known as the Korea Pathfinder Lunar Orbiter, orbits Earth’s permanent natural satellite at an altitude of about 100 km.

Moon Map

Mosaic map of the Moon made from images taken by South Korea’s lunar orbiter, Danuri. (Image provided by the Ministry of Science. Resale and archiving prohibited)

Additionally, the orbiter sent images of Tycho, a large lunar impact crater located in the southern lunar highlands, as well as data based on magnetic forces and gamma rays collected during this mission. a year. Danuri entered selenocentric orbit on December 27 last year, before beginning operations on February 4 following a series of tests that lasted about a month.

For South Korea’s first space mission beyond Earth’s orbit, Danuri is equipped with six instruments to measure terrain, magnetic forces, gamma rays and other features of the lunar surface. One of its missions was also to determine potential lunar landing sites for the country’s future lunar expeditions.

Originally scheduled to end towards the end of this year, Danuri’s mission was extended by two years thanks to its energy-saving processes. It will thus remain in operation until December 2025 to continue to provide valuable data for future lunar exploration attempts, according to the ministry.

Tycho

Tycho crater photographed by South Korea’s lunar orbiter, Danuri. (Image provided by the Ministry of Science. Resale and archiving prohibited)

