Publisher of AndroidPlanet and iPhoned takes over tech site Androidworld – IT Pro – News

According to the co-founder and owner of Androidworld, Dimitry Vleugel, publisher eMense is focusing less and less on tech, which is why both parties decided to part ways at the end of last year.

But that less on tech, actually seemed visible to me on the Androidworld website. I started reading there around 2010/11 with my first android smartphone. Until sometime in 2018/19 when the latest articles were no longer always technical and I could often find all the news earlier on The Verge, Android Police or other tech sites. The quality of responses also became less substantive (Facebook-like) and when they removed the forum where real tech help was shared, that was also a reason for me to delete my account. If you look now and compare androidworld/planet, there is actually no big difference for the Dutch market.
Yes, it is a shame and I am also in favor of competition (still a shame that hardware information is gone), but if you really want to compete against each other as a news site for Android, you really have to be able to offer a different experience.

