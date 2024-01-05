Puck Moonen found a boyfriend on ‘most exclusive dating app’: ‘Many pretentious people’ | Show

#Puck #Moonen #boyfriend #exclusive #dating #app #pretentious #people #Show

Cyclist and influencer Puck Moonen (27) is celebrating one year of being together with her boyfriend Callan O’Keeffe this week. In a series of photos, she recalls his special act around New Year’s Eve and reveals the remarkable app on which they met.

“A new year also means that it has been exactly one year since the random stranger I met through a dating app flew to Barcelona to celebrate New Year’s Eve with me,” Moonen writes to her 792,000 Instagram followers. “He wasn’t a catfish,” she jokes, or someone pretending to be someone else online. “And here we are now.” She shares ten romantic photos, mainly from tropical places. “The first of many years,” O’Keeffe responds.

The entrepreneur and former racing driver has ‘won’ with Moonen as a girlfriend, someone writes in a comment that has several hundred likes. The influencer was voted the most beautiful sportswoman in the Netherlands by men’s magazine FHM in 2017. “I certainly have,” O’Keeffe responds. But: ‘I won too!’ writes Moonen. Given this success story, another wonders which dating app she used.

Very exclusive app

It concerns Raya, ‘the most exclusive dating app in the world’ according to Nieuwsblad and often called ‘Tinder for Illuminati’. Anyone can download the app, launched in 2015, but less than 10 percent of registrants are admitted, according to The New Yorker. The company expected to receive the millionth registration in 2021, but only an ‘elite’ can get in. Most people admitted come through an existing member.

A committee decides your fate, including looking at your behavior online. If you ever put ugly things on X, you can forget about it. A decision sometimes takes months. Numerous world stars are or were reportedly on the app, including Ben Affleck, Channing Tatum, John Mayer, Cara Delevingne and Drew Barrymore.

Puck found a ‘diamond’

It’s a rare place on the internet because you can be pretty sure that people are who they say they are and misbehavior is punished immediately. But that was only achieved by ‘excluding almost everyone’, wrote The New Yorker. Once you have a profile, it is better to say nothing about it. If you take screenshots, write too much X about the app, or mention other members you’ve seen, you could be banned.

Although people also use the app as a business network, Puck Moonen found love there. “I had to scroll through a lot of pretentious people,” she writes. “But I did find an absolute diamond.” Moonen previously had a relationship with Belgian cyclist Eli Iserbyt for almost four years. She lived with him in Belgium. After the breakup she moved in with her parents, later she got together with former BMX world champion Twan van Gendt and bought a house with him.

