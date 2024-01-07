Puck Pieterse rules in De Kuil after a nasty fall from Lucinda Brand

#Puck #Pieterse #rules #Kuil #nasty #fall #Lucinda #Brand

WB Zonhoven (women)

Cyclocross World Cup (women)

13:40 Zonhoven

Puck Pieterse (Fenix-Deceuninck) dived to victory in the Kuilcross of Zonhoven. The Dutch champion quickly suffered a puncture in the World Cup round, but Lucinda Brand had more bad luck. She had to give up as the front runner after a nasty fall on her nose.

With her hand in front of her nose, a crying Lucinda Brand left the battle scene after just 2 rounds.

The Dutchwoman was in the lead until her front wheel slipped on the hard surface. Fire fell right on her face, there are fears of a broken nose.

One man’s death is another man’s bread. Puck Pieterse, who was 20 seconds behind after a flat tire in the opening lap, zoomed past unlucky Brand.

For a moment Inge van Der Heijden seemed to emerge as a challenger, but it no longer became a real battle.

Pieterse showed her brilliant technique every time in the Kuil, where Van der Heijden dived down with more trembling in her legs.

Zoe Backstedt won yesterday in Gullegem and was 3rd on the podium. Best Belgian was Laura Verdonschot in 6th place, Sanne Cant finished 9th.

Pieterse: “I thought Brand was unlucky”

After victories in Gavere, Diegem and Hulst, Puck Pieterse today claimed victory for the 4th time in a row this winter.

“I’m happy that I’m continuing in the right direction,” the Dutch champion laughed.

“When I hit the grass in the opening lap, I had a flat at the back. There were some stones there. After my bike change I was behind some traffic jams.”

After Brand’s heavy blow, Pieterse ended up in the lead. “When Brand stopped in the bend, I thought she was unlucky. Later I heard that she had fallen, hopefully she is okay.”

Pieterse now focuses on the National Championships, where she will defend her title next weekend. “I’m very happy that I had good legs today, that gives confidence for the National Championships.”

Result WB Zonhoven (women)

Phase by phase

Top 10

1. Pieterse (Down)

2. Van der Heijden (Ned) on 24″

3. Backstedt (GBr) op 41″

4. Worst (Ned) op 1’19”

5. Zemanova (Tsj) op 1’24”

6. Verdonschot at 1’29”

7. Bentveld (Ned) at 2’15”

8. Vas (Hon) at 2’37”

9. Cant at 2’49”

10. Molengraaf (Ned) at 2’58”

4 in a row for Pieterse

Pieterse holds out and can throw her arms in the air for the 4th time in a row this winter.

What if Brand had not fallen so badly? The Dutchwoman was 20 seconds ahead of Pieterse when she fell on her nose and gave up.

Verdonschot

In the battle for 4th place, Verdonschot now sees Annemarie Worst pulling away. 5th place seems to be the highest achievable for our compatriot.

Pieterse does business in the World Cup

Pieterse tackles the last hectometers. It will be her 3rd victory in a row in a World Cup cross this season.

Pieterse (3rd) will also be golden in the World Cup standings, because numbers 1 (Alvarado) and 2 (Brand) did not score any points today.

Verdonschot is fighting for the top 5

Best Belgian today will be Laura Verdonschot. The only question remains: where will she end up? Verdonschot is competing with Worst and Zemanova for 4th place.

Sanne Cant, the 2nd Belgian in the race, circles around the 9th position. 1 minute from Verdonschot, Cant’s major competitor at the Belgian Championships in Meulebeke next weekend.

Situation after 5 of the 6 rounds

1. Pieterse (Down)

2. Van der Heijden (Ned) on 20″

3. Backstedt (GBr) op 38″

4. Zemanova (Tsj) op 1’28”

5. Worst (Ned) op 1’31”

6. Verdonschot

7. Bentveld (Ned) at 1’42”

8. Vas (Hon) at 2’17”

9. Molengraaf (Ned) at 2’32”

10. Cant

Last round

Pieterse still has to complete 1 lap through the Kuil van Zonhoven. Her lead over Van der Heijden is quite reassuring: 20 seconds.

4th win in a row?

Pieterse steps on the pedals again. Without incident, she is on her way to her 4th victory in a row, after Gavere, Diegem and Hulst.

16 seconds

The difference is not really that big. Van der Heijden follows Pieterse at 16 seconds. Backstedt descends through the Kuil, 26 seconds behind Pieterse.

Can anyone bring Pieterse back?

Flawless Pieterse

Every time Pieterse enters the Kuil, it is a feast for the eyes. Inge van der Heijden descends with more trembling in her legs.

Situation after 4 of the 6 rounds

1. Pieterse (Down)

2. Van der Heijden (Ned) on 14″

3. Backstedt (GBr) op 23″

4. Worst (Ned) op 1’15”

5. Verdonschot

6. Zemanova (Tsj)

7. Bentveld (Ned)

8. Vas (Hon) at 1’45”

9. Molengraaf (Ned) at 1’55”

10. Cant on 2’01”

Van der Heijden does not despise

Pieterse remains 100 percent focused. She can of course miss a heavy fall like Lucinda Brand as a toothache.

Chaser Van der Heijden keeps pace with Pieterse in this round and follows 15 seconds behind.

Podium

The first 3 places seem to be fixed for the time being: 1. Pieterse 2. Van der Heijden 3. Backstedt.

The gap between number 3 Backstedt and the first pursuers grows to 38 seconds.

Pieterse is gaining ground

While Brand receives care from the Red Cross and a stabilizing cotton ball in her nose, Pieterse zooms further away from Van der Heijden. Her lead is 15 seconds.

Pieterse passes the unfortunate Brand and seems to have a clear path to victory

Situation after 3 of the 6 rounds

1. Pieterse (Down)

2. Van der Heijden (Ned) on 8″

3. Backstedt (GBr) op 18″

4. Zemanova (Tsj) op 1’00”

5. Verdonschot

6. Bentveld (Ned)

7. Worst (Ned)

8. Vas (Hon) at 1’18”

9. Cant at 1’24”

10. Molengraaf (Down)

Fire can no longer continue.

Drama! Brand hits his face hard against the ground and can no longer move forward

Assignment Fire

With her hand in front of her nose, Lucinda Brand gives up in tears. What bad luck for the Dutch, who was sovereignly in the lead until her fall.

There are fears of a broken nose.

Fire hits the ground hard

Fire falls heavily on the face

A crying Lucinda Brand feels her nose. The front runner slid away but her front wheel fell flat on her face.

That doesn’t look good.

The ditch

In the Pit, Brand throws himself down with courage. Pieterse also performed a flawless turn in the Kuil.

Combative Pieterse

Pieterse now throws the last sandbag overboard with Backstedt. She now only has to focus on lone leader Brand.

The difference: 20 seconds.

Situation after 2 of the 6 rounds

1. Brand (Ned)

2. Pieterse (Ned) on 19″

3. Backstedt (GBr) op 20″

4. Van der Heijden (Ned) on 28″

5. Zemanova (Tsj) op 49″

6. Worst (Ned)

7. Bentveld (Ned)

8. Verdon shot at 56″

9. Vas (Hon) at 1’05”

10. Schreiber (Lux) at 1’09”

11. Cant

19 seconds

Carl Berteele’s chrono contradicts the time measurements: the difference between Brand and Pieterse/Backstedt is 19 seconds.

Pieterse approaches

In her hunt to catch up, Pieterse now pins Backstedt on her fork. The Dutchwoman is also nibbling away at her deficit and is now 16 seconds behind Brand.

Cant in 11th position

The Belgian champion is moving up after a poor start. Cant comes sniffing around the top 10.

Lucinda Brand is looking for victory in Zonhoven.

Lead is growing

Lucinda Brand’s empire continues to expand. The Dutch now has a 16-second bonus on first pursuer Zoe Backstedt.

Puck Pieterse hangs at 20 seconds, in the company of her compatriot Inge van der Heijden.

Situation after 1 round

1. Lucinda Brand (Ned)

2. Inge van der Heijden (Ned) on 12″

3. Zoe Backstedt (GBr)

4. Puck Pieterse (Ned) at 15″

5. Annemarie Worst (Ned) op 25″

6. Leonie Bentveld (Ned)

7. Marie Schreiber (Lux)

8. Krystina Zemanova (Czech Republic)

9. Laura Verdonschot on 30″

10. Lauren Molengraaf (Ned)

Strong Brand drives away from the rest in the first lap

Catching up Pieterse

Pieterse rolls up the 3 women in front of her and has now started the hunt for the top 3 in this cross.

Leader Brand has already been loose for 10 seconds.

Pieterse has to overtake after a flat tire.

Strong Backstedt

The only one who can still keep Brand in his sights is British top talent Zoe Backstedt. The 19-year-old won yesterday in Gullegem and has apparently recovered well.

Fire makes a hole

Pieterse is in trouble when Vas holds everyone up in an ascending sand strip.

That is grist to the mill of Lucinda Brand, who is already a street ahead of the competition.

Pieterse suffers a puncture on the first lap and can immediately forget about a good start

Flat tire Pieterse

Oh, oh, oh… Puck Pieterse is leaking, but luckily the equipment station is within reach.

Lucinda Brand now does the honors at the head of the line. Pieterse returns to the pack in 8th place.

Puck Pieterse is cold at the start.

First time Pit

With her buttocks clenched, Pieterse is the first to dive down into the Pit. We see no incidents, everyone comes out of the first Kuilpassage unscathed.

START!

Cannon Launch by Marie Schreiber! The Luxembourg champion is the first to see the Kuil in her field of vision.

Puck Pieterse also got off to an excellent start and soon took over as conductor from Schreiber.

No Van Empel and Alvarado

Don’t look for the rainbow jersey among the women today. Fem van Empel does not have the Kuil van Zonhoven in her agenda. World Cup leader Ceylin Alvarado (back pain) is also not present.

As a result, it seems to be a battle between Lucinda Brand and Puck Pïeterse. And what do our compatriots Sanne Cant and Laura Verdonschot have in store in the sand?

Main participants

Puck Pieterse (Ned)

Lucinda Brand (Ned)

Annemarie Worst (Ned)

Manon Bakker (Down)

Denise Betsema (Ned)

True Cant

Laura Verdonschot

Zoe Backstedt (GBr)

Kata Blanka Vase (Female)

Krystina Zemanova (Czech Republic)

