Puglia on the national throne

The data on photovoltaic in Italy speak clearly, the growth of the sector in Italy has continued at a rapid pace: as of last September 30th, the plants in operation exceeded 1.5 million (+23% compared to the end of 2022), for a total power of approximately 28.6 gigawatts (+14%).

The Heel of Italy, however, still ranks at the top of the ranking of the sunniest Italian regions with a gross production of 3,435 gigawatt hours (Gwh), followed by Lombardy and Emilia-Romagna with a production of 3,028 and 2,500 respectively. Basilicata, on the other hand, thanks to the photovoltaic panels installed on its territory, has a gross energy production of 432 Gwh. This was revealed by the Energy Services Manager (GSE) of the Ministry of Economy and Finance which periodically publishes the statistical report of the photovoltaic sector which illustrates the characteristics, diffusion and uses of the systems in operation on Italian territory.

From the examination of the data reported in the national dossier, the South is confirmed as a strategic area with significant potential for electricity generation from green sources: in Puglia in 2023 over 16 thousand photovoltaic systems were installed (in Lucania just over 3 thousand) compared to over 7 thousand in 2022. Throughout the national territory, however, over 283 thousand plants have entered into operation, a figure 2.2 times higher than that observed for the same period of 2022. The total surface area occupied by ground-based plants can be estimated at approximately 16,300 hectares: almost 4,500 in Puglia and just over 500 hectares in Basilicata. However, «Tacco» is the Italian region where photovoltaics steals the most land from agriculture (0.34%).

The sector with the greatest number of plants is the residential one but the industrial sector is the one that develops the greatest power and gross production. Bari is among the cities where the most systems have been installed.

Furthermore, Puglia is also the second region in Italy for installed power of renewable energy plants…

