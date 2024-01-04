Puiu Popoviciu canceled in court two 25-year-old government decisions, essential in the “Băneasa” case in which he was convicted

#Puiu #Popoviciu #canceled #court #25yearold #government #decisions #essential #Băneasa #case #convicted

Magnate Puiu Popoviciu annulled in court, in April 2023, two Government decisions (HG) issued in 1999, rules that stipulated that the lands of the Agricultural University of Băneasa are part of the public domain of the state, according to a PressHub.ro investigation.

If the decision remains definitive, the DNA’s accusations in the corruption trial where Popoviciu is on trial no longer have any foundation. And the tycoon stays with the lands taken from the state.

The stake of annulment of the two decisions

A judge from the Bucharest Court of Appeal established, last April, that the 226-hectare land, for the takeover of which Popoviciu is being tried, did not belong to the state, but was owned by the University of Agronomic Sciences and Veterinary Medicine in Bucharest.

On April 4, 2023, on the role of the Bucharest Court of Appeal, Section X of Administrative and Fiscal Litigation and for Public Procurement, the request of Popoviciu, who sued the Government of Romania, was registered.

The millionaire requested partial cancellation of Government Decision no. 517/1999 regarding “the delimitation of the land areas strictly necessary for the research and production of seeds and the transfer of the lands intended for production, under the administration of institutes and research stations and agricultural products, in the private domain of the state”, published in the Official Gazette No. 328 of July 9, 1999.

What tycoon Puiu Popoviciu is after

Also then, Popoviciu requested the partial annulment of Government Decision no. 776/1999 for the amendment and completion of Government Decision no. 517/1999 “regarding the delimitation of the areas of land strictly necessary for the research and production of seeds and planting material from higher biological categories and of purebred animals and the transfer of land intended for production, under the administration of institutes and stations for research and agricultural production, to the private domain of the state, published in Official Gazette No. 467 of September 27, 1999”.

What interested the tycoon was the removal from the GD of position 120 from Annex 2 regarding “Land surfaces in the public domain of the state, under the administration of educational units with an agricultural profile” – position no. 120 — “University of Agronomic Sciences and Veterinary Medicine from Bucharest – 226.61 ha”.

During the trial, the Government requested the rejection of the request because “the plaintiff limited himself to the presentation of general circumstances that cannot constitute legal arguments to order the removal of its legal effects by the court.

In the conditions in which the possible reasons for the illegality of the administrative act are completely absent, it considers that the court cannot proceed with the examination of the request formulated in such an elliptical, incomplete manner, as it would replace the opposing party in formulating some criticisms of illegality, which would be equivalent to a legality control carried out ex officio, but inadmissible under the conditions of Law no. 554/2004″.

Magnate Puiu Popovici canceled two government decisions in court. How the state defended itself

The government also points out that the legal situation of these areas was established, initially, by art. 34 of Law no. 18/1991, which provided that “the state-owned lands administered by scientific research institutes and stations, intended for research on the production of material seeds planter from higher biological categories and purebred animals, belong to the public domain and remain under their administration” and that “it must be remembered that the ownership of the lands in question to the public domain of the state is indisputable, based on the inventory of these lands as part of the public domain of the state being the law, as a way of acquiring the right to public property”.

The lawyers of the Executive also show that “up to this date, no regulation has intervened at the level of the law to establish a different ownership regime for the lands under the administration of the Băneasa Farm”.

The judge did not agree with this defence. “The court finds that there are certain inconsistencies between the sequence of its transition from private property to the public domain and from the public domain to the private ownership of USAMV Bucharest”.

Context. The High Court of Cassation and Justice confirmed in April the decision taken by the Bucharest Court of Appeal, which suspended the sentence imposed on businessman Gabriel Popoviciu, 7 years ago. The National Anticorruption Directorate had contested the first decision, taken at the end of May. The Bucharest Court of Appeal decided to suspend the sentence imposed on Puiu Popoviciu 7 years ago and to re-judge the trial from scratch, after admitting a request for review made by the businessman.

Popoviciu was sentenced to 7 years in prison in the Băneasa case for having fraudulently seized the land in Băneasa where IKEA and the US Embassy are located.

Gabriel “Puiu” Popoviciu is in London.

