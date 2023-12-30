Pulmonology at the Hospital of Salamanca opens new Head of Service

The Directorate of the Regional Health Management of Castilla y León has made official the appointment of Rosa Cordovilla Pérez as new Head of Service Pneumology of the Salamanca University Care Complex.

Cordovilla thus replaces a historical leader of this Service, Miguel Barrueco Ferrerowho retired in 2022, and who is now professor emeritus at the University of Salamanca.

Cordovilla is precisely an associate professor of Health Sciences in this same university center in Salamanca. She defines herself as an “Interventional Pulmonologist and doctor by vocation.”

Since 2000 it is PhD from the University of Salamanca with the thesis ‘Usefulness of a standardized exercise test in the prediction of cardiorespiratory complications of lung resection‘, directed by Gonzalo Varela Simó y Francisco Pedro Gómez Gómez. He has also supervised several theses.

She is a researcher of Salamanca Biomedical Research Institute (IBSAL).

Salamanca Pulmonology Service

This same year the Salamanca Interventional Pulmonology Unit has received the Accreditation of the Spanish Society of Pulmonology and Thoracic Surgery (SEPAR) as a High Complexity Unit with Excellence.

In addition, another milestone is in sight for the Service he directs Cordovillasince in 2024 the ‘Cassandra’ project of lung cancer screening.

Among the areas of knowledge of this Salamanca Service are:

  • Hospitalization

  • Noninvasive mechanical ventilation

  • Outpatient Pulmonology Consultations

  • Pulmonary function

  • sleep disorders

  • Interventional Pulmonology

  • Specialist consultations from:

  • Asma

  • Bronchiectasis and Cystic Fibrosis

  • Lung cancer

  • SHE

  • Interstitial Lung Diseases

  • COPD

  • Pulmonary hypertension

  • Oxygen therapy

  • Smoking

  • lung transplant

  • Sleep Respiratory Disorders

  • Noninvasive mechanical ventilation

