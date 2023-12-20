Pumas UNAM would have offered Juan Dinenno to Cruz Azul, but also to another Liga MX team

#Pumas #UNAM #offered #Juan #Dinenno #Cruz #Azul #Liga #team

The Argentine footballer from the Universitarios could be a new reinforcement for the Machine, but he has competition.



New face for the Machine?

Seeking Blue Cross of a new striker in the winter transfer market is one of the priorities for the team’s board. More considering the exit of Diber Cambiandoand also the latest performance of The Ferris Wheel in it Opening 2023where he had a disappointing performance.

The arrivals of Camilo Cándido and Gonzalo Pioviplus the hiring of Martin Anselmi as a coach, it was the first new news and new faces of the Machine taking into account the tournament Closing 2024 that is coming There, the main objective will be to fight for the title.

In the last hours, Pumas UNAM had given pleasant news to Cruz Azul: it declared Juan Ignacio Dinenno transferable. The Argentine striker was also offered to the club and is a name of interest to the institution.

However, not everything is rosy in this story. The reason? The Machine will have a direct rival to obtain the services of Dinenno. Below, we tell you all the details that you should know about it.

Do you move your goals to La Noria?

Cruz Azul’s rival for Dinenno

According to the information provided Fernando Esquivel and the middle 365Score Mexiconot only Blue Cross had the offer of Dinenno. “The Pumas board has offered Juan Ignacio Dinenno to the entire Liga MX. Specifically to Cruz Azul and Rayados“says the news.

It is worth remembering that Monterrey is also active in the transfer book, after a disappointing Apertura 2023 closing, after being eliminated in the quarterfinals of the Liguilla against Atlético San Luis. This, after having been second in the regular season of the Liga MX.

Dinenno’s numbers

Since his arrival at the Pumas, The 29-year-old Argentine forward has played a total of 147 games, in which he scored 60 goals and distributed 10 assists. This made its market value 4.000.000 eurosdepending on the site Transfer market.