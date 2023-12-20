Pumas UNAM would have offered Juan Dinenno to Cruz Azul, but also to another Liga MX team

#Pumas #UNAM #offered #Juan #Dinenno #Cruz #Azul #Liga #team

News

The Argentine footballer from the Universitarios could be a new reinforcement for the Machine, but he has competition.

For Lautaro Chade

Updated on 12/20/2023 – 09:23am CST

Updated on 12/20/2023 – 09:23am CST

© Mauricio Salas/JAM MEDIANew face for the Machine?

Seeking Blue Cross of a new striker in the winter transfer market is one of the priorities for the team’s board. More considering the exit of Diber Cambiandoand also the latest performance of The Ferris Wheel in it Opening 2023where he had a disappointing performance.

The arrivals of Camilo Cándido and Gonzalo Pioviplus the hiring of Martin Anselmi as a coach, it was the first new news and new faces of the Machine taking into account the tournament Closing 2024 that is coming There, the main objective will be to fight for the title.

In the last hours, Pumas UNAM had given pleasant news to Cruz Azul: it declared Juan Ignacio Dinenno transferable. The Argentine striker was also offered to the club and is a name of interest to the institution.

However, not everything is rosy in this story. The reason? The Machine will have a direct rival to obtain the services of Dinenno. Below, we tell you all the details that you should know about it.

Do you move your goals to La Noria? (Imago 7).

Cruz Azul’s rival for Dinenno

According to the information provided Fernando Esquivel and the middle 365Score Mexiconot only Blue Cross had the offer of Dinenno. “The Pumas board has offered Juan Ignacio Dinenno to the entire Liga MX. Specifically to Cruz Azul and Rayados“says the news.

Also Read:  Miguel Layún applied that of Lionel Messi and posed with ALL his Liga MX TITLES with América (PHOTOS) – Fox Sports

It is worth remembering that Monterrey is also active in the transfer book, after a disappointing Apertura 2023 closing, after being eliminated in the quarterfinals of the Liguilla against Atlético San Luis. This, after having been second in the regular season of the Liga MX.

Dinenno’s numbers

Since his arrival at the Pumas, The 29-year-old Argentine forward has played a total of 147 games, in which he scored 60 goals and distributed 10 assists. This made its market value 4.000.000 eurosdepending on the site Transfer market.

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Officially speaking of a flu epidemic, also more corona and other respiratory infections | Domestic
Officially speaking of a flu epidemic, also more corona and other respiratory infections | Domestic
Posted on
Vienna’s city council was concerned about low rents in party premises
Vienna’s city council was concerned about low rents in party premises
Posted on
Resurrected Soviet Soldier, Two-Headed Dog – 7 Real Frankenstein Experiments
Resurrected Soviet Soldier, Two-Headed Dog – 7 Real Frankenstein Experiments
Posted on
Accident possibly staged: insurer refuses to pay out 80,000 euros
Accident possibly staged: insurer refuses to pay out 80,000 euros
Posted on
Tags
akhbar Angola Angolan Cameroon news Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football Freed GAZA Government Hamas Health horizon international news Israel journal lavieeco Luanda moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the president press morocco Rains Release Russia site d soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News