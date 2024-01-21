Pumped millions into the hockey clubs – now Mikael Lindkvist can be sentenced to prison | SHL

#Pumped #millions #hockey #clubs #Mikael #Lindkvist #sentenced #prison #SHL

PremiumHis investments took Örebro Hockey from the threat of bankruptcy to becoming one of Sweden’s best hockey teams.

In addition, he became wealthy by founding one of the country’s leading assistance companies: Humana.

Now Mikael Lindkvist is suspected of serious financial crime and may be forced to serve a multi-year prison sentence.

– Overall, he denies all criminal suspicions, says lawyer Henrik Olsson Lilja.

Mikael Lindkvist was chairman, vice chairman and sports manager in Örebro Hockey.

Photo: Johan Bernström/Bildbyrån

