Pumpkins for Leo Messi and Tata Martino: “I’ll stay here”

#Pumpkins #Leo #Messi #Tata #Martino #Ill #stay

Inter Miami wants to strengthen the squad to face the new season with the aim of getting into the playoffs for the MLS title. After the arrival of Luis Suárez, they set their targets on two Boca Juniors footballers: defender Marcos Rojo and Cristian Medina. Own Leo Messi and coach Tata Martino would have called Rojo to try to convince the former Manchester United player that he will play next season in Miami. But according to Clarín, the footballer would have rejected the offer from the team chaired by David Bekcham.

“I’m staying here,” Rojo wrote to Riquelmehead of Boca, in a WhatsApp message and in this way informed the World Boca will respect the contract that unites him to the La Ribera club that will only expire in December 2025. A message with which he would not only have ruled out his departure to Inter Miami, but He also closed the door on the proposal that came to him from Palmeiras, from Brazil.l. The leadership let Rojo know that the idea is to put together a team under his leadership with the idea that Boca will be the protagonist in all the upcoming competitions in 2024, beyond not having qualified to compete in the Copa Libertadores.

Also Read:  WFF U13 TOURNAMENT - Yfomac 2 lifts the trophy

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Bad news for OPEC in 2024
Bad news for OPEC in 2024
Posted on
These were your 5 favorite recipes from Eigen Huis & Tuin: Lekker Leven in 2023
These were your 5 favorite recipes from Eigen Huis & Tuin: Lekker Leven in 2023
Posted on
British actor Tom Wilkinson dies at the age of 75 | Movies & Series
British actor Tom Wilkinson dies at the age of 75 | Movies & Series
Posted on
The whole program of CSKA for the winter training is clear, the “armies” will play six controls
The whole program of CSKA for the winter training is clear, the “armies” will play six controls
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football Freed GAZA GAZA STRIP Government Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News