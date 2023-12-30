Pumpkins for Leo Messi and Tata Martino: “I’ll stay here”

#Pumpkins #Leo #Messi #Tata #Martino #Ill #stay

Inter Miami wants to strengthen the squad to face the new season with the aim of getting into the playoffs for the MLS title. After the arrival of Luis Suárez, they set their targets on two Boca Juniors footballers: defender Marcos Rojo and Cristian Medina. Own Leo Messi and coach Tata Martino would have called Rojo to try to convince the former Manchester United player that he will play next season in Miami. But according to Clarín, the footballer would have rejected the offer from the team chaired by David Bekcham.

“I’m staying here,” Rojo wrote to Riquelmehead of Boca, in a WhatsApp message and in this way informed the World Boca will respect the contract that unites him to the La Ribera club that will only expire in December 2025. A message with which he would not only have ruled out his departure to Inter Miami, but He also closed the door on the proposal that came to him from Palmeiras, from Brazil.l. The leadership let Rojo know that the idea is to put together a team under his leadership with the idea that Boca will be the protagonist in all the upcoming competitions in 2024, beyond not having qualified to compete in the Copa Libertadores.