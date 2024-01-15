Purchase of public debt from banks consumed between 30% and 40% of the IGCP’s financial cushion

#Purchase #public #debt #banks #consumed #IGCPs #financial #cushion

António Nogueira Leite highlights that it was the IGCP surplus liquidity policy triggered by the Passos Coelho Government that allowed this debt buyback operation. The market questions the opportunity cost of the operation, when the IGCP could invest at the ECB at 4%.

The largest Portuguese banks and insurance companies sold public debt to the State until the end of last year at the request of the Treasury and Public Debt Management Agency (IGCP). Now, taking into account the figure put forward by the newspaper “Expresso”, of a global value of 3 billion euros in acquired public debt, this means that the institute led by Miguel Martín consumed around 30% to 40% of the treasury surplus estimated prudential budget for 2023.

This is because it is necessary to add to the 6 billion euros of prudential treasury surplus predicted, the budget surplus that was not expected.

In October, the institution led by Miguel Martín, in a written response to “Jornal de Negócios”, said that “as stated in the 2023 financing program, updated for the fourth quarter, the prudential treasury surplus that the agency aims to for the end of the year it is approximately 6 billion euros”.

But this number took into account an estimated global deficit of 800 million euros (2023 State subsector treasury deficit based on estimates from the Ministry of Finance) and which on the IGCP map is under the heading “net financing needs” .

But as the available data point to a historic surplus – the Public Finance Council estimates a surplus of 0.9% of GDP this year and there are those who point to even higher values, against a predicted deficit of 0.4% – it is necessary to add to this 6 billion cushion the budget surplus which gives a cushion of around 2 billion compared to the expected deficit.

Thus, the prudential treasury surplus should be around 8 billion euros and therefore the 3 billion spent on purchasing public debt from banks and insurance companies represent between 30% and 40% of this IGCP financial cushion.

“Expresso” wrote that contributing to the public liquidity that allowed this buyback operation is the entry of new funds from the Recovery and Resilience Plan before the end of the year, State financing with savings certificates, and the budget surplus of 2023, with this year’s extraordinary revenue inflow allowing it to exceed the 0.8% of GDP predicted in October by Fernando Medina.

The debt reduction intended by the Minister of Finance before leaving office will not call into question this level of surplus, according to the newspaper.

The question that still has no answer is what was the opportunity cost (of taxpayers) in purchasing this debt from the banks for the State to reduce the ratio of public debt to GDP below 100%.

Interest on 10-year Treasury Bonds is around 2.75%, and the two-year debt is at 2.64%. The banks sold the debt lines at market prices at the end of last year, when interest rates were close to 3%, at a time when the interest paid by the ECB, where the IGCP could apply the treasury surplus, is at 4%. .

It is recalled that the ECB’s deposit rate remains at 4%, the highest level since the launch of the single currency in 1999, while the main refinancing interest rate remains at 4.5% and the rate applicable to the standing facility liquidity provision remains at 4.75%.

Therefore, there is an opportunity cost in this operation carried out by the IGCP by order of the Minister of Finance, Fernando Medina, who launched this special operation to bring the public administration debt burden below 100% of GDP before the end of the year.

The purchases of banks’ debt portfolios were made “at market values, and not at a discount”, according to sector sources who therefore classified the approach of Finance and the agency that manages public debt as “without pressure”. Expresso reported that in the meetings and contacts that the Treasury and Public Debt Management Agency (IGCP) had with the banks, including CGD, BCP, Santander and BPI, a request was made to repurchase the debt without, however, as banking sources guarantee, there being any pressure.

“We only sell what we were interested in selling,” a banking source told Jornal Económico. Banks could only sell debt that was not classified as hold to maturity, i.e. held until maturity. Another source confirmed the sale of public debt to IGCP and stressed that it had to be done by the end of the year. Another panel speaks of “normal market operations”.

On the banking side, the reduction in exposure to sovereign risk meets regulators’ warnings. In the autumn Financial Stability Report, the Bank of Portugal included the increase in sovereign debt risk premiums among the risks to financial stability.

On the insurance companies’ side, adherence to the public debt repurchase operation was not very significant because the insurance companies have their assets allocated to products such as PPR (Retirement Plans and Savings) and other long-term products that cannot be demobilized and are held until the maturity (hold to maturity), as a source from the insurance sector explains to Jornal Económico (JE).

It was the end of the year with several meetings with banks and the main insurance groups. According to “Expresso” on January 5, the objective of this operation was to reduce the debt burden to 99.5% of GDP, below the 103% of GDP foreseen in the State Budget proposal for 2024.

António Nogueira Leite, speaking to JE, commented that it was the IGCP’s liquidity surplus policy, which was triggered during the time of the troika, when João Moreira Rato was president of the agency that manages public debt and Pedro Passos Coelho was prime minister – and which the socialist governments of António Costa followed and maintained – which now allowed this debt buyback operation from banks and insurance companies.

IGCP’s financial cushion exceeded 15 billion euros in 2012 and 2013.

Concrete data on public debt exposure of each bank will only be available when the 2023 results are presented.