Purchased for $1: the Saint-Jean-Baptiste heritage church “will remain a church”

#Purchased #SaintJeanBaptiste #heritage #church #remain #church

The Saint-Jean-Baptiste parish is delighted that the heritage church on Saint-Jean Street which closed its doors in 2015 will remain a place of worship by passing into the hands of the Coptic Orthodox community for the symbolic amount of $1 .

Potentially freed from the financial burden of more than $100,000 per year linked to the maintenance of the building, the factory of the Saint-Jean-Baptiste parish and its president, Serge Savaria, are all the more relieved, since the place “ will remain a church.

The president of the Saint-Jean-Baptiste parish, Serge Savaria and the members of the management committee of the Coptic Orthodox community, Nabila Nassif and Fisent Boctor. Photo Vincent Desbiens

“It is for this reason that this monumental building was built and it is a great pleasure to be able to preserve this same use at a time when churches are more often converted,” he argues.

Although no agreement has been signed for the moment, the Coptic Orthodox community, which has between 60 and 70 members in the Quebec region, hopes to be able to take possession of the premises as quickly as possible to establish its new “house”. “.

“We were informed that we would have to leave the church that welcomed us, eventually, so we seized the opportunity that presented itself with the Saint-Jean-Baptiste church,” explains the member of the management committee of the Coptic community Orthodox, Frieze Boctor.

The two parties announced the upcoming agreement during a consultation with parishioners of Saint-Jean-Baptiste on Sunday. To conclude the transaction, they will need the approval of the Ministry of Culture and Communications, since the building built in 1881 is classified as having exceptional heritage value.

Premature

Asked how they will cover the significant maintenance and conservation costs of the Saint-Jean-Baptiste church, the Orthodox Copts of Quebec maintain that it would be “too premature” to put forward a detailed solution.

“We will count on the support of the Coptic Church and its tens of thousands of members in Canada, as with our other houses across the country. For conservation work, we will be able to benefit from government support as the building is a heritage treasure,” underlines Nabila Nassif, a member of the religious community who is preparing the acquisition.

Disappointment

If several practicing members of the Saint-Jean-Baptiste parish welcomed the decision of the factory to sell its emblematic building to Christian “brothers”, the news nevertheless caused disappointment in the community of the suburb.

“It’s a mixture of disappointment and concern,” laments the general director of the SDC of Faubourg Saint-Jean-Baptiste, François Blay Martel. Is reopening the church as a place of worship the best thing that could have happened in the neighborhood? I don’t know, because the projects that have been proposed or are in development had good potential to bring more dynamism to the commercial artery. »

Mr. Blay Martel maintains that the church could have been useful for community events, such as public markets, or even to accommodate organizations looking for premises when space is a crucial issue in the sector.

“Many scenarios have been considered over the past few years, but the facts are that the church has been closed for nine years regardless. There is a party that has an immediate need to find a new home and we have an immediate need to get rid of it,” retorts Serge Savaria.