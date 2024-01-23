Pursued by the police, a female driver who was drunk and under the influence of drugs overturned with her car in an intersection in Arad

A female driver who allegedly drove under the influence of alcohol and drugs overturned with her car in an intersection in Arad, Tuesday morning, while she was being chased by the police because she did not stop at their signals.

Police car Photo: Adrian Ilincescu/ HotNews.ro

According to the Arad County Police Inspectorate (IPJ), the woman was observed driving “chaotically” in the central area of ​​the city, and the police started chasing her because she did not stop at the signals.

  • “The car continued its journey for a few kilometers, until it reached a roundabout in the municipality, where, after the driver lost control over the direction of travel, it overturned.
  • The driver – a 28-year-old woman from Arad – was not injured, the accident resulting exclusively in material damage.
  • Testing with the alcohol test device indicated a value of 0.48 mg/l of pure alcohol in the exhaled air, and testing with the provided device indicated a positive value for the consumption of psychoactive substances”, IPJ Arad transmitted, according to Agerpres.

The woman was taken to the hospital for the collection of biological samples to determine the blood alcohol level and the substances consumed, in this case a criminal file was drawn up for traffic violations. At the same time, the woman was fined 2,640 lei for driving in the opposite direction, disobeying the traffic policeman’s orders, disobeying the meaning of the red color of the traffic light, crossing the solid line, aggressive driving and not wearing a seat belt.

