“Put it, well, give him some polenta, don’t you see he likes it!” » Sensational revelation with Gigi Becali

The journalist Cătălin Oprișan was the guest of Cătălin Măruță, on the podcast “At home to Măruță”. Oprisan revealed how he met Gigi Becali and recounted a unique episode from an official dinner before a European match of the FCSB

Asked about the first contact with Gigi Becali, FCSB boss, Cătălin Oprișan explained the episode with amusement.

“I was working at ISM (nr International Sports Management) and I was advertising in the stadiums. He thought I was Giovanni Becali’s man, with whom he was arguing. “Well, let’s not catch him here, because I’ll break his legs!”. The bodyguards told me: “Don’t come here anymore, you belong to Giovanni”. Until one day…”, Oprișan said.

The situation has changed radically. Gigi Becali called him and questioned him. “Well, you give me money? Are you putting this wood around the stadium and how much money are you giving me?”, was the businessman’s question. “40,000 euros”, was Oprisan’s answer, and from that moment he became the friend of FCSB boss again.

Then, Oprisan revealed that “I caught huge stories with you at the table when I was a translator when they played with Villarreal and Valencia.”

How does Oprisan’s memory sound? He reveals that Becali started screaming at the table! “Put it, well, give him some polenta, don’t you see he likes it. Put them, well, polecat,” said Becali.

The event took place at Mc Moni’s restaurant during an official dinner organized before the match.

“That was the second richest man in Valencia, he had ceramics, I don’t know what…”, Oprișan said. “Pour them, well, some polenta! Translate it: blood, sweat and tears. My father killed by Ceaușescu”, said Becali, narrated by Oprișan.

It was the official dinner. The one from UEFA was looking at us. You couldn’t kiss her on the gums, hold her in your arms, give her a hug. That the one from UEFA says it’s a table! The one from UEFA didn’t know it was a scam

Cătălin Oprisan, journalist

Is FCSB the Star? Cătălin Oprisan: “My father was an officer and I had access to some important documents! I didn’t go to the boots call!”

