Putin After Finland Joins NATO: There Will Be Problems

Monday, 18 Dec 2023 05:45 WIB

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that previously there were no problems with Finland, but now there will be problems after the country joins NATO. (AFP/ALEXEY BABUSHKIN)

President of Russia Vladimir Putin warned there would be ‘problems’ with Finland after the neighboring country joined the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) earlier this year.

Finland’s entry into NATO marks a major shift in the security landscape in northern Europe and adds some 1,300 kilometers to the alliance’s front line with Russia.

This is also a blow to Putin, who has long warned against NATO expansion.

“They (the West) took over Finland and dragged it into NATO. Why are we at odds with Finland? All disputes including those of a territorial nature in the 20th century were all resolved long ago,” Putin said in an interview, it was reported CNN.

“Previously there were no problems, but now there will be problems, because we will now create the Leningrad military district there and definitely concentrate military units there,” said Putin when interviewed by Russian television station, Russia 1.

Putin also rejected remarks by US President Joe Biden who earlier this month warned that Putin would ‘press on’ if he took over Ukraine and suggested that Russia could eventually attack NATO allies and draw US troops into the conflict.

Putin said Russia had ‘no reason, no interests, no geopolitical interests, no economic, political or military interests to go to war with NATO countries’. He also said Russia does not have any territorial claims in NATO countries.

“There is no desire to damage relations with them (NATO countries), we are interested in developing relations,” Putin added.

Finnish President Sauli Niinistö in May 2022 when announcing his country would join NATO explained the war that prompted that desire.

Finland, a country that borders Russia, was NATO’s 31st member when it joined last April.

Several months after joining, the Finnish government stated that it would spend US$ 143 million to build a barrier fence along Finland’s 1,335 kilometer eastern border with Russia.

