Last year, the country’s military construction complex focused on building the infrastructure of the Russian nuclear deterrent forces, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Friday. on the day of uniform acceptance of military products.

— In 2023, with a short deadline and while maintaining the high standard of the work performed, facilities serving the needs of the special operation, as well as military and special purpose facilities were handed over. The main efforts were focused on the creation of infrastructure for the deployment of nuclear deterrent forces and devices, the improvement of the airport network, the naval base system, and the development of new regions of the country, Sojgu said.

He said that a total of 2,772 buildings and structures have been handed over and all plans have been fully implemented.

Deputy Minister of Defense Tyimur Ivanov reported to the head of the ministry that the launch silos necessary for the commissioning of the Yarsz, Avangard and Sarmat military missile systems have been prepared in Kaluga and Orenburg counties, as well as in the Krasnoyarsk region. He announced that the construction of the second phase of the unified technical complex of the space rockets under development at the military space center in Pleszek was also completed, which is suitable for receiving, storing, servicing and preparing for launch all types of Angara launch vehicles.

Deputy Minister of Defense Alexey Krivoruchsko called the main supply task of the Russian armed forces this year the commissioning of the Sarmat military missile complex, as well as the delivery of the Tu-160M ​​missile carriers and the Sz-500 air defense missile systems. He said the Navy will receive the Knyaz Pozsarskij nuclear-powered submarine cruiser this year, in addition to the delivery of other submarines and surface ships.

Sojgu urged, among other things, to increase the range and interference resistance of high-precision weapons. He emphasized that the development of electronic warfare tools and the improvement of the protection and survivability of drones and other equipment require special attention from the Russian military industrial complex. He told me that

In 2023, Russia managed to multiply the production of basic weapons and ammunition thanks to the modernization and expansion of its production facilities and improved productivity.

Industry and Trade Minister Gyenisz Manturov said in December that in 2023 the production of several weapons was increased to 10-12 times the previous amount, and last year the volume of the state defense order doubled compared to 2022 – the Izvesztyija news portal recalled in this regard. According to Manturov, Russia is already ahead of Western countries in terms of weapons production, and intends to maintain the set rapid pace of development.

At Friday’s meeting, Deputy Head of Ministry Krivoruchsko spoke about the fact that the Russian military industrial complex will make several times more equipment available to the Russian troops in 2024 than in the previous two years. He said that this year, more than 36,000 basic types of military equipment, more than 16.5 million strike devices, more than 1 million portable weapons, and a significantly larger amount of personal defense equipment and communication equipment will be delivered.

Krivoruchsko said the Russian defense industry last year delivered more than 100 new and improved aircraft, 150 helicopters and 3,500 drones to the air force and space force, which also received military space vehicles, Soyuz and Angara launch vehicles and boosters. In addition, ten new and improved regimental and divisional air defense missile systems were delivered, as well as more than 400,000 air-to-air and air defense guided missiles.

The Russian Ministry of Finance announced last November that Russia will spend almost 39 percent of its budget on defense and security in 2024