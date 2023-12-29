Putin Goes Crazy, Russia Shoots 158 Drones & 12 Missiles into Ukraine

#Putin #Crazy #Russia #Shoots #Drones #Missiles #Ukraine

Friday, 12/29/2023 20:10 IWST

Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – Russia launched one of its largest missile attacks against Ukraine, Friday (29/12/2023). The country fired 158 drones and 12 missiles at neighboring cities.

This incident killed 12 civilians, injured dozens of others and hit residential buildings in Kyiv, the southern and western parts of the country. It was also reported that 10 people in Kyiv were trapped under the rubble of a warehouse damaged by falling debris.

“Today, millions of Ukrainians woke up to the sound of a loud explosion,” Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said, describing the attack.

“I hope the sound of the explosion in Ukraine can be heard throughout the world,” he stressed.

The massive airstrike comes as Kyiv is filled with uncertainty over future Western military and financial support for Kyiv. The war between Russia and Ukraine itself has been going on for almost two years.

“Russia attacked with everything it had… About 110 missiles were fired, most of which were shot down,” President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in a Telegram message.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk said the attack was Russia’s largest airstrike since the February 2022 invasion. He described it in a Telegram message as “the most massive airstrike.

Army Chief General Valeriy Zaluzhnyi said the attacks targeted critical infrastructure as well as industrial and military facilities. There was no immediate comment from Russia.

On the other hand, the Ukrainian Ministry of Energy reported power outages in the southern Odessa, northeastern Kharkiv, central Dnipropetrovsk and central Kyiv regions. Ukraine has warned for weeks that Russia might stockpile missiles to launch massive air strikes against its energy systems.

In detail, data on Temas victims includes five people in Dnipropetrovsk and one person in Kyiv. Three people died in the Black Sea port city of Odesa, while one person died in Lviv and Zaporizhzhia.

