The counterattack at the front, which the Allies had been waiting for, ended without success. After a series of scandals in the American press, in Europe and the United States, Vladimir Putin’s “friends” began to raise their heads. 50 billion in Europe euros is blocked by his old friend, Hungarian President Viktor Orban. In the United States, 60 billion dollar military aid package is not passed by Republicans, supporters of Donald Trump. And there is no obvious way out of this situation.

V. Orban needs money – 21 billion. euros, which the EU froze in 2021 in response to violations of the rule of law in Hungary. The European Parliament officially considers V. Orban’s regime an “electoral autocracy”. On July 1, he even passed an unprecedented resolution in which he recognized that Hungary is unfit to hold the EU presidency in the second half of 2024.