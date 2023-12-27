Putin is not waiting for Brussels, he has done his homework

#Putin #waiting #Brussels #homework

As he said, he asked the Russian government to propose systemic solutions to the problem of teachers’ salaries, reports RIA Novosztyi. He also touched on the fact that educational work cannot be limited to the framework of schools, an integrated system of mentoring children and young people is needed, as well as making use of the movement of children and young people.

In 2012, Russia decided to raise the average salary of teachers to the level of the average monthly income of the given region. Although, according to Putin, the measure had a significant role in raising the status of teaching work, it needs to be improved and the compensation mechanism should be made fairer.

According to him, not only are there wage differences between the regions, but there are also growing differences in the quality of education, and teacher shortages are also becoming more common, as they migrate from subjects with low salaries.

Sergei Kravtsov, the head of the Ministry of Education, said in June that a uniform approach to calculating teachers’ salaries would be adopted next school year, with plans to take into account the complexity of the workforce and the economic situation of the regions.

Also Read:  Russia and its strange-looking "Tesla killer"

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

AMLO rejects that high-level meeting with the US is to impose more immigration controls on Mexico
AMLO rejects that high-level meeting with the US is to impose more immigration controls on Mexico
Posted on
Palestine urges UN to declare famine in Gaza
Palestine urges UN to declare famine in Gaza
Posted on
The 47-year-old rescued in Caprino Bergamasco lands on a tree with a paraglider
The 47-year-old rescued in Caprino Bergamasco lands on a tree with a paraglider
Posted on
Windows 11 will let you reinstall your operating system via Windows Update without erasing your files and apps, but reviews call the feature superfluous
Windows 11 will let you reinstall your operating system via Windows Update without erasing your files and apps, but reviews call the feature superfluous
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Christmas Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football Freed GAZA GAZA STRIP Government Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News