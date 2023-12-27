Putin is not waiting for Brussels, he has done his homework

#Putin #waiting #Brussels #homework

As he said, he asked the Russian government to propose systemic solutions to the problem of teachers’ salaries, reports RIA Novosztyi. He also touched on the fact that educational work cannot be limited to the framework of schools, an integrated system of mentoring children and young people is needed, as well as making use of the movement of children and young people.

In 2012, Russia decided to raise the average salary of teachers to the level of the average monthly income of the given region. Although, according to Putin, the measure had a significant role in raising the status of teaching work, it needs to be improved and the compensation mechanism should be made fairer.

According to him, not only are there wage differences between the regions, but there are also growing differences in the quality of education, and teacher shortages are also becoming more common, as they migrate from subjects with low salaries.

Sergei Kravtsov, the head of the Ministry of Education, said in June that a uniform approach to calculating teachers’ salaries would be adopted next school year, with plans to take into account the complexity of the workforce and the economic situation of the regions.