Putin is “nowhere near” this dictator: he named how dangerous Xi Jinping is to the world

70-year-old Xi Jinping, who since 2013 manages 1.4 billion people, analysts call “the most authoritarian leader since Chairman Mao Zedong.”

He has spent more than a decade consolidating his power in China and fighting any domestic threats to his rule, The Sun reports.

During 2023 In the March elections, Xi Jinping secured a record third term as no candidate was able to challenge him. His rule was merciless to the people of China.

Rights groups say China has imprisoned more than a million Muslims and other ethnic minorities in Xinjiang province in so-called “re-education” camps, a policy the US and other countries have called “genocide”.

Scarier than Putin

Critics claim that “Emperor Xi Jinping” tries to maintain an image of a people’s man, a kind patriarch and anti-poverty hero, but behind the scenes he is a ruthless and stony leader.

Last year, former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that Vladimir Putin is “nowhere near” how dangerous Xi Jinping is.

“He’s a different creature,” Pompeo explained. “Putin has no illusions about his ability to dominate the world.”

But Xi Jinping “wants to rule you… He believes he will dominate the world,” Pompeo warned.

The road to power

in 1953 born Xi Jinping is the son of revolutionary communist Xi Zhongxun, one of the party’s founders and former vice-premier.

However, his rise to the top of the political elite was not easy.

A strong man was forced to rise from the ashes of his family’s shame after 1962. his father was arrested by the Communist Party as paranoid Chairman Mao Zedong ordered the purge of all potential rivals.

Xi Jinping’s cousin was later persecuted to death during the 1966 coup, according to official records. the “cultural revelation” that began, when millions of citizens were declared enemies of the state.

However, in 1974 defiant and determined, Xi Jinping joined the Communist Party and sought to eventually ascend the throne of China.

Analysts believe that the 70-year-old ruler could become a real global threat.

Experts told The Sun that Xi Jinping may be backed into a corner and feel compelled to attack Taiwan as he needs a distraction and tensions across the Taiwan Strait could be at an all-time high.

According to US intelligence, Xi Jinping has ordered the Chinese military to be ready to annex Taiwan by 2027. – Chairman Chaos’ 100th anniversary of the creation of the Communist Red Army.

The Taiwan Crisis

The world watched as Taiwan’s presidential election was won by Lai Ching-te, whom China considers a separatist and a source of unrest.

Lai Ching-te’s Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), which rejects China’s territorial claims to the island, secured a third term in office and its victory will now set a new trajectory for relations with China.

Now 24 million peace and stability are at stake on the populated island.

China watchers have long feared that Xi Jinping is simply waiting for the right moment. It considers Taiwan part of its territory and has vowed to take it by force if necessary.

Taiwan claims to be an independent country that broke away from mainland China in 1949. civil war.

China is increasing military exercises

For several years, the world has watched with dismay as China escalates military exercises and threatening provocations toward Taiwan, and the United States responds by increasing commitments to its distant ally.

At a failed military summit this week, Beijing told Washington to stop “manipulating” and “making light” of the crisis and to “stop arming Taiwan.”

China has said it will never give up its claim to the island, while Taiwan has said it will “never back down” on the issue.

In Xi Jinping’s chilling New Year’s address, he declared that Taiwan’s “reunification” with the “motherland” was a “historical inevitability.”

Observers believe Beijing may try to “suffocate” the island with a blockade, while others believe it will launch a large-scale military landing on Taiwan’s “red beaches”.

One small “mistake” could bring the world closer to the brink of global catastrophe, retired British Army General Richard Barrons has warned.

“We want to avoid a situation where the Chinese government feels compelled to act because public opinion says, ‘You must act,'” the general told The Sun newspaper. – Or if she felt provoked by the West or the United States. We must avoid a situation where the Chinese government feels that it must act for its own survival. Xi Jinping may also decide to act if China “suddenly feels that Taiwan is within easy reach and that it can secure ‘reunification’ because Taiwan cannot resist and the rest of the world will not react.”

Could destroy the world economy

Kerry Brown, professor of Chinese studies at King’s College London, previously told The Sun newspaper: “Now is a really treacherous moment. We have a new kind of geopolitics. West is weaker. NATO is not as strong as it used to be, and they are constantly trying to ensure that local conflicts do not escalate into regional and global ones.”

In the warning, he said: “But I am telling you that China and Taiwan can bring the whole world system to a standstill. It will make all other conflicts look like a Sunday afternoon picnic.”

He said the West must realize that a conflict between Taiwan and China could “disrupt the world economy and the existing security architecture in the Asia-Pacific region.”

“It would almost be World War Three,” said Professor Brown.

That’s much more likely if the US doesn’t abandon its ally and force it into full-blown war with China.

Such an event could become one of the longest-lasting, devastating and most impactful events of the 21st century. conflicts.

Xi’s collapsing economy

The outlook for China’s £15 trillion (more than €17 trillion) economy looks bleak this year as the world’s second-largest economy is plagued by mountains of debt, stagnant growth, unemployment and a rapidly aging population.

This decline is partly the fault of Xi Jinping himself and his ruthless crackdown on the private sector, which has deterred foreign investment.

And Xi Jinping may consider invading Taiwan if the leader feels “his power is seriously waning,” said Ashok Swain, a professor of peace and security at Uppsala University in Sweden.

He told The Sun newspaper: “The real concern about war is not who wins Taiwan’s election, but China’s economic performance. Xi Jinping has for the first time openly acknowledged the difficulties of China’s economy. A severe economic downturn could force Xi Jinping to protect his power by attacking Taiwan. It is not Taiwan’s election results, but China’s economic performance that may determine Xi’s decision to attack Taiwan.”

Ruby Osman, senior China researcher at the Tony Blair Institute for Change, agreed that Xi Jinping’s “legitimacy depends on his ability to deliver ever-increasing living standards”.

“And it’s already starting to go down,” she told The Sun newspaper. – For China, Taiwan is “a prize that all the leaders of the People’s Republic of China have so far avoided.”

If Xi Jinping feels his tyrannical rule is under threat from within the Chinese Communist Party, there are fears he may decide to go to war – and be the one to secure the bloody “prize”.