Putin press conference: Russian media inadvertently leaked prohibited words Putin supporters feel relieved that things are “same as usual” (1/4) | JBpress

Mr. Putin’s press conference was filled with prohibited words even though it was a state-run media.

Russian President Vladimir Putin held his annual end-of-the-year press conference for the first time in two years.

Before the war with Ukraine, many media were allowed to enter, but this time they only had to be invited by the presidential palace.

From the West, media from the United States and France participated.

Almost ignored about Japan

There were laughs when Putin prioritized China’s Xinhua news agency after Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov tried to nominate the New York Times.

Meanwhile, Japanese media were not even allowed to enter the venue.

The only time Japan came up during the press conference was when the topic of natural gas supplies to Asia came up, and that Japan was still buying Russian gas.

This time, within the framework of an event titled “Summary of the Year,” a “big press conference” and “direct dialogue” with the public were held at the same time.

Originally, these two events were separate events, and in previous years they would have been held at different times.

This time, because I mixed the two, the topic was even more varied than usual.

A conversation with a Turkish journalist about the role of the United Nations can lead to ordinary citizens complaining about eggs, chicken, and highway tolls being too expensive.

The scale of the talk changes instantly, so it’s difficult just to concentrate and listen for a long time, but I think it’s also difficult for people who keep answering for more than four hours.