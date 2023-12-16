Putin says at year-end press conference that Russia is determined to win the war – Bloomberg

#Putin #yearend #press #conference #Russia #determined #win #war #Bloomberg

President Putin has made it clear that Russia is determined to achieve its military goals in Ukraine. The United States and Europe are divided over support for Ukraine, threatening Ukraine’s ability to repel the invasion.

“Peace will come when Russia achieves its goals,” Putin said in a long televised press conference on the 14th. Russia’s goals remain “unchanged,” he said, repeating previous assertions that the unprovoked invasion was aimed at “denazifying and demilitarizing Ukraine and ensuring its neutral status.”

The press conference, once a year-end tradition, was Putin’s first since the invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. U.S. intelligence officials released estimates this week putting the number of injured Russian soldiers in the invasion at 315,000. The war, which was initially expected to be won within days, is now in its 22nd month. Still, Putin enjoys wide public support for the war.

Mr. Putin has said there is no possibility of mobilizing 300,000 reservists again last year, which was unpopular. In response to a question from a Russian reporter, Putin said that 486,000 people have signed up to join the military, exceeding the government’s target, and that if volunteers are included, the number will reach 500,000 by the end of the year. “Why should we mobilize? There is no need,” he said.

President Putin’s press conference (14th, Moscow)

Photographer: Alexander Zemlianchenko/Pool/AFP/Getty Images

The war in Ukraine has reached a virtual stalemate, and Russia is confident that it can consolidate its control over occupied areas in eastern and southern Ukraine.

Hours before Putin was to begin his press conference, Russia launched its third attack in a week on Ukraine with drones and S-300 surface-to-air missiles. As the press conference began, air raid sirens were sounding throughout Ukraine.

Original title: Putin Vows Russian Victory in War as Ukraine’s Allies Waver (excerpt)