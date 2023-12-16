Putin says at year-end press conference that Russia is determined to win the war – Bloomberg

#Putin #yearend #press #conference #Russia #determined #win #war #Bloomberg

President Putin has made it clear that Russia is determined to achieve its military goals in Ukraine. The United States and Europe are divided over support for Ukraine, threatening Ukraine’s ability to repel the invasion.

“Peace will come when Russia achieves its goals,” Putin said in a long televised press conference on the 14th. Russia’s goals remain “unchanged,” he said, repeating previous assertions that the unprovoked invasion was aimed at “denazifying and demilitarizing Ukraine and ensuring its neutral status.”

The press conference, once a year-end tradition, was Putin’s first since the invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. U.S. intelligence officials released estimates this week putting the number of injured Russian soldiers in the invasion at 315,000. The war, which was initially expected to be won within days, is now in its 22nd month. Still, Putin enjoys wide public support for the war.

Mr. Putin has said there is no possibility of mobilizing 300,000 reservists again last year, which was unpopular. In response to a question from a Russian reporter, Putin said that 486,000 people have signed up to join the military, exceeding the government’s target, and that if volunteers are included, the number will reach 500,000 by the end of the year. “Why should we mobilize? There is no need,” he said.

President Putin’s press conference (14th, Moscow)

Photographer: Alexander Zemlianchenko/Pool/AFP/Getty Images

The war in Ukraine has reached a virtual stalemate, and Russia is confident that it can consolidate its control over occupied areas in eastern and southern Ukraine.

Hours before Putin was to begin his press conference, Russia launched its third attack in a week on Ukraine with drones and S-300 surface-to-air missiles. As the press conference began, air raid sirens were sounding throughout Ukraine.

Original title: Putin Vows Russian Victory in War as Ukraine’s Allies Waver (excerpt)

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Turkish central bank boss to return to live with parents due to high inflation | Economy
Turkish central bank boss to return to live with parents due to high inflation | Economy
Posted on
Laptop with 64-core AMD EPYC processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080? In China it is possible
Laptop with 64-core AMD EPYC processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080? In China it is possible
Posted on
‘Home Alone’ star goes crazy over the same question: “I want them to stop”
‘Home Alone’ star goes crazy over the same question: “I want them to stop”
Posted on
The FCZ loses in St. Gallen: “The title is taken,” says Zeidler – Henriksen sees it completely differently
The FCZ loses in St. Gallen: “The title is taken,” says Zeidler – Henriksen sees it completely differently
Posted on
Tags
African akhbar Angola Angolan Cameroon news Company culture emphasis Freed GAZA Government Hamas horizon international news Israel journal lavieeco Luanda moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the president press morocco rain Rains Release Russia site d soccer sport Sudan today Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News