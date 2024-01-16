Putin talked about American fraud today

#Putin #talked #American #fraud #today

Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is campaigning for another six-year term, criticized the previous US election in a recent statement, claiming that their regularity was called into question by the postal voting practice. During his speech on Tuesday, Putin claimed: “Previous elections in the United States were rigged through postal voting…

They bought ballots for $10, filled them out and dropped them in mailboxes unattended by observers, and that was it.

However, it is important to add that Putin has not provided any evidence to support these claims.

The upcoming Russian elections in March, according to Putin’s opponents they only create the appearance of democracy, since Putin has unquestioned power and his main opponent, Alexei Navalny, is currently in prison. Navalny is serving more than 30 years on charges he says are trumped up.

There are also concerns about the integrity of Russia’s election process: according to critics

electronic voting can be exploited by the authorities to change the emerging result in Putin’s favor without being noticed.

Cover image source: Shutterstock