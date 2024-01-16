Putin talked about American fraud today

#Putin #talked #American #fraud #today

Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is campaigning for another six-year term, criticized the previous US election in a recent statement, claiming that their regularity was called into question by the postal voting practice. During his speech on Tuesday, Putin claimed: “Previous elections in the United States were rigged through postal voting…

They bought ballots for $10, filled them out and dropped them in mailboxes unattended by observers, and that was it.

However, it is important to add that Putin has not provided any evidence to support these claims.

The upcoming Russian elections in March, according to Putin’s opponents they only create the appearance of democracy, since Putin has unquestioned power and his main opponent, Alexei Navalny, is currently in prison. Navalny is serving more than 30 years on charges he says are trumped up.

There are also concerns about the integrity of Russia’s election process: according to critics

electronic voting can be exploited by the authorities to change the emerging result in Putin’s favor without being noticed.

Cover image source: Shutterstock

Also Read:  2024 Taiwan Presidential Election: William Lai Wins, KMT Party Admits Loss

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Government spent more than USD 3.5 billion on fuel subsidies in 2023 –
Government spent more than USD 3.5 billion on fuel subsidies in 2023 –
Posted on
The Door to Reconciliation with South Korea is Tightly Closed by Kim Jong Un
The Door to Reconciliation with South Korea is Tightly Closed by Kim Jong Un
Posted on
Shell ceases operations in Nigeria after 68 years – Oil
Shell ceases operations in Nigeria after 68 years – Oil
Posted on
This is how the Apple Vision Pro becomes an entertainment device
This is how the Apple Vision Pro becomes an entertainment device
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Ukraine union USA Video world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News