Putin Talks About Peace in Ukraine, Gives a Striking Message to the US Cs

luc, CNBC Indonesia

News

Wednesday, 12/20/2023 06:05 WIB

Photo: Russian President Vladimir Putin attends his annual press conference in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, December 14, 2023. (AP/Aleksander Kazakov)

Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – Russian President Vladimir Putin said his party was ready to talk to Ukraine, the United States and Europe about Ukraine’s future if they wanted. However, he emphasized that Moscow would defend its national interests.

Putin, who has sent troops to Ukraine since 2022, has repeatedly said he would be ready to talk peace, although Western officials say he is waiting for the US presidential election before making a serious effort.

“In Ukraine, those who are aggressive towards Russia, and in Europe and the United States – do they want to negotiate? So be it. But we will do it based on our national interests,” Putin said at a defense leadership meeting in Moscow, Tuesday (19/12 /2023), reported .

“We will not give up what is ours,” Putin said, adding that Russia had no intention of going to war with Europe.

Russia controlled about 17.5% of the territory internationally recognized as part of Ukraine when the Soviet Union collapsed in 1991.

Russia annexed Crimea in 2014, and last year said four additional regions in Ukraine partly controlled by its forces were part of Russia. Kyiv says it will not rest until every Russian soldier is expelled from Ukraine.

Putin spoke at a defense ministry meeting attended by top military brass, including Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and General Valery Gerasimov, chief of the general staff, as well as Federal Security Service (FSB) Director Alexander Bortnikov.

Russian troops, Putin said, now have the initiative on the battlefield.

“We will not abandon the objectives of the special military operation,” Putin said, although he added that Russia needed better military communications, reconnaissance, targeting and satellite capabilities.

He said Russia’s defense industry responded more quickly than Western defense industries and said Russia would continue to increase its nuclear forces and maintain its combat readiness at a high level.

Russian tank production has increased since February 2022 by 5.6-fold, unmanned aerial vehicles by 16.8-fold, and artillery shells by 17.5-fold.

He said Russia had recruited 490,000 contract soldiers and volunteers by 2023. Next year, Russia will try to increase the number of contract soldiers to 745,000.

Russian forces have laid 7,000 square km of minefields in Ukraine – some of them as wide as 600 meters, along with 1.5 million anti-tank barriers and 2,000 km of anti-tank trenches, Shoigu said.

