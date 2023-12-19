Putin threatened Helsinki, while the Finnish presidential candidates criticize Viktor Orbán

#Putin #threatened #Helsinki #Finnish #presidential #candidates #criticize #Viktor #Orbán

In the Finnish presidential election campaign in January, our country also became a topic. The majority of the candidates criticize the Orbán government, mainly because of its friendship with the Kremlin. Meanwhile, the Finnish government is blaming Moscow after a sudden wave of migrants rushed to their eastern border. After the land crossings are completely closed, Helsinki would rely on NATO, but Hungary and Turkey continue to block the Swedish accession, which is also important for this reason. Perhaps that is why the Finnish foreign minister is signing a bilateral defense agreement with the USA on December 18. Meanwhile, President Putin has threatened Helsinki and is establishing a new Russian military district along the Finnish border.

When the Prime Minister of Finland, Petteri Orpo announced that on December 14, two crossing points would be opened on the state’s eastern border with Russia, which was a serious shift – because at the beginning of December, the Helsinki cabinet closed all land crossings on the Russian border. After the opening, the influx of refugees started again in the northern country, 96 asylum seekers arrived in a single day, which far exceeds the average daily number of asylum seekers, which usually ranges between zero and ten. In November – when the number of applications set a record – a total of 900 asylum seekers crossed the border.

Therefore, the Finnish government – which, in addition to the conservative-liberal National Coalition, also includes the anti-immigration Finns Party – decided to close the two border crossings, Vaalimáa and Niirala, again. The closure – which Mari Rantanen Minister of the Interior, a politician from the radical right-wing Finns Party announced – it will last until January 14.

Migrants who arrived last Thursday

from Somalia,

From Syria

and are from India,

so they traveled to Russia by plane or via several countries. According to the Finnish government, the same phenomenon that led to the closure of the border two weeks ago also occurred too quickly. The cabinet already referred to Moscow’s use of immigrants as a tool when it was closed in early December.

Heikki Saukkomaa / Lehtikuva / AFP – Migrants at the Vaalimaa border crossing between Finland and Russia on December 14, 2023.

According to Helsinki, the Kremlin is carrying out a “hybrid operation” against them, Elina Valtonen the Finnish foreign minister believes that the Russian leadership “relentlessly uses people as weapons”.

Putin establishes a new military district near the Finnish border

The Russians deny that they managed the crisis and consider closing the borders a “destructive idea”. But the Kremlin’s argument is weakened by the fact that border violations stopped in the two weeks that Helsinki completely closed the “ends”. If the Russians were right and the migrant flood was a spontaneous phenomenon, the closure of the official border crossings would hardly have affected it on the 1,300-kilometer border.

However, the real reason for the conflict is not the migration of refugees, but the fact that Finland joined NATO in April after Russia invaded Ukraine last year. Apparently, this is why the Russian president himself spoke at the end of the week. Vladimir Putin stated in an interview: Finland was “dragged” into NATO by the West. According to Free Europe, this is not true, but the Finnish public mood underwent a rapid change following the Russian invasion of Kiev, and the vast majority of Finns now support NATO membership (this was not the case before).

“Have we had any arguments with them before? All disputes, including XX. We also solved the regional ones from the middle of the century, there was no problem there. But now it will be,” said the Russian president, announcing that the Leningrad Military District would be established, which would allow for an increase in the number of troops near the Finnish border.

Salami tactics in Russia

Meanwhile, Valtonen denied to Al Jazeera that Finland would violate international law and human rights by restricting migration. Other Finnish government officials pointed out that only land border crossings were closed (water and air routes were not).

The Guardian also spoke to two Arab migrants who made it to Finland, who crossed the border by bicycle even before the closure at the beginning of December. The Finns have previously banned cyclists from crossing the border after they realized that Moscow was providing migrants with such devices so that they could circumvent the Russian regulation that the border cannot be approached on foot. (According to the German Deutsche Welle, however, it would not be possible to cross the border by bicycle either.)

The Syrian migrant who spoke to the Guardian is a lawyer Moayad Salami he envied his Yemeni friend. Because Salami felt that he was really cheated by the people smugglers when they asked him for three thousand dollars, while his new Yemeni friend arrived through Russia without any “illegal” help. And finally

From St. Petersburg, they reached the Finnish border in the same way – with the cooperation of the Russian authorities.

First, they took a taxi to a military checkpoint, and from there they were taken to a police station in another vehicle. There they allegedly met with military personnel and were then able to purchase the bikes for $250 to $300. From there, they were taken to the border in a civilian vehicle. In the meantime, the Russian authorities questioned them, photographed them, took their fingerprints, and then gave them back their previously taken papers and documents. After that, they only had to drive 5 kilometers to Finland.

Heikki Saukkomaa / Lehtikuva / AFP – The reopened Vaalimaa border checkpoint between Finland and Russia on December 14, 2023.

The Russians see the appearance of NATO infrastructure in Finland as a threat

All this shows that Finland has been at the intersection of strong geopolitical interests in the past year and a half. As the newest member of NATO, the draft defense cooperation agreement (DCA) that Helsinki and Washington would conclude on December 18, during Finnish Foreign Minister Valtonen’s visit to the US, was made public at the same time as the migrant crisis renewed on Thursday in Finland. Of course, the contract must also be approved by the Finnish parliament.

Under a draft bilateral treaty independent of NATO in principle, the US would gain access to key Finnish military zones

(for example, to a naval base) where it could even station forces permanently, but no permanent US military bases are established on the territory of Finland.

Antti Häkkänen the Minister of Defense stated in this regard: the country is “well protected” and is capable of defending itself. And Moscow immediately took the message: the Kremlin spokesman, Dmitry Peshkov he explained that if NATO troops arrive in Finland, it “could lead to tensions” and then expressed his regret about the DCA agreement. According to him, the relationship with Finland has been good so far, but the appearance of the NATO infrastructure there poses a threat to them.

As the newest NATO member, Finland is therefore strengthening military cooperation with the USA. But Stockholm is still waiting Viktor Orban and Recep Tayyip Erdogan, are blocking Sweden’s NATO membership citing a wide variety of reasons. By the way, Sweden signed a bilateral defense agreement with the USA just last week, the same one that the Finns plan to sign next week. However, Swedish accession would be crucial for Finland, because it would not only come into contact with the North Atlantic Treaty Organization on the Norwegian-Finnish border beyond the Arctic Circle, but Stockholm, which has a strong navy and air force, would also be included in the defense cooperation.

Finnish-Russian disputes and conflicts

Hungary and Turkey also dragged out Finland’s NATO accession for ten months in an extremely tense situation, which is not easily forgotten by everyone in Helsinki. During this time, Russia acted more and more threateningly towards it, but NATO’s protection umbrella had not yet extended to the northern state.

Emin Sansar / ANADOLU AGENCY / AFP – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during a joint press conference with Finnish President Sauli Niinisto in Ankara on March 17, 2023.

Since Finland applied to join NATO last spring, its relationship with Russia has become increasingly strained. According to Finnish intelligence, Moscow has treated Finland as an enemy state since NATO membership. For example, the Kremlin closed the Finnish consulate in St. Petersburg, and the Russians started building military facilities on the Finnish border. Meanwhile, Helsinki is building a fence along some parts of its more than 1,300-kilometer eastern border. In some individual cases, the Finns have prevented Russian citizens from buying land on the Finnish side of the border, and have already banned cars with Russian license plates from entering the northern country.

There was a lot of news about the interruption of the Russian gas supply last year, but this year LNG, i.e. liquefied gas, is coming from the east: in July, for example, the Finnish company Gasum bought LNG again from the Russian Kryogaz, which is also a subsidiary of the Russian Novatek. Finland is increasingly switching to liquefied natural gas, which is received at a “floating LNG terminal” so they are not dependent on pipelines. And the supply of the population does not depend solely on natural gas in the first place: sixty percent of the import is required by industry, only ten percent goes to household purposes, which was also reduced to 3 percent last year, as the homes were heated in an alternative way.

Mini-NATO in the air, a mysterious Chinese ship and British help “under the sea”

Thus, Finland’s energy market was not paralyzed by the fact that the Balticconnector gas pipeline connecting the northern state and Estonia was damaged a few months ago. The Estonians said in October that they do not know who did it, but that it must have been a deliberate action that resulted in the injury. On the other hand, in November and December, the Finns came to the conclusion that perhaps the anchor of a Chinese ship could have caused the damage to the Balticconnector (and two more telecommunications lines) in the deep sea. At the same time, Helsinki does not speak of intentionality, but rather wants an investigation into what happened to the Chinese – or more precisely Hong Kong – ship while it was traveling in the Baltic Sea. China has assured Helsinki and Tallinn of its “full cooperation” in principle, but nothing concrete has been done on the matter, as Beijing is concerned about a diplomatic rapprochement between Estonia and Taiwan, according to Politico.

The Beijing authorities are therefore not very enthusiastic about inspecting the Chinese ship. From this point of view, the statement of the Finnish Minister of Defense, Antti Häkkänen, is interesting, according to which the cooperation of Russia, China, North Korea and Iran poses a long-term and serious threat to European countries.

Sergey BOBILYOV / POOL / AFP – Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi at the Kremlin on December 7, 2023.

According to some interpretations, Finland’s economy does not depend on Russia, but the deterioration of Chinese relations would seriously affect them. Therefore, Helsinki treats Beijing with caution. Häkkänen did not talk specifically about the damaged gas pipeline, nor about any kind of Russian-Chinese cooperation in the case of the Balticconnector. However, he explained that what Russia has been doing with its allies recently could have “serious long-term prospects”.

According to the Guardian, in the meantime, the Finnish authorities found the huge anchor that presumably caused damage to the Finnish-Estonian pipeline near the damaged gas pipe. Whether or not this anchor belonged to the Chinese ship is still to be clarified by further investigations. The incident prompted a British warship, HMS Richmond, to arrive in Estonia in December, tasked with guarding critical underwater infrastructure in the Baltic Sea alongside the Finnish and Estonian navies.

So when it comes to defense, Helsinki cooperates with the US military on land, with Great Britain on the water, and with the nearby Scandinavian states in the air.

In response to the Russian attack on Ukraine, Finland, Sweden, Denmark and Norway declared this spring that they would place the air forces of the four countries under joint command.

According to the commander of the Norwegian Air Force, this “mini-NATO” could be supplemented by joint American-Canadian coordination in the long term.

The Finnish presidential candidates are also concerned about Hungary’s behavior

In the Baltic region, Finland primarily bases its defense on NATO, but we have already mentioned that this is hindered by Hungary and Turkey’s delay in approving Sweden’s NATO accession. This caused a great reaction in Helsinki. In January, a presidential election will be held in Finland, where the head of state has a lot of weight in shaping foreign policy. In the meantime, the Finnish-Hungarian Society newspaper asked the Finnish presidential candidates a circular question, in which they inquired about, among other things, how politicians judge the Orbán government.

The responses to the circular question were also summarized by a national newspaper, Iltalehti. In its headline, the national newspaper described Hungary’s blocking of Sweden’s NATO membership as “harmful and cheap”, the Finnish radical right-wing presidential candidate, the main ideologist of the Party of Finns, Jussi Halla-ahót quoted. He also highlighted from the statements that

the presidential candidates were fundamentally critical of the Hungarian government’s activities, and they primarily viewed friendship with Russia negatively.

According to surveys, the most likely politician for the post of president, Alexander Stubb, and the National Coalition (NK) candidate for the head of state recalled his meeting with Viktor Orbán in Brussels in 2019. At that point, Stubb politely asked how Orbán was doing, to which the Hungarian prime minister – who was already under a lot of criticism in the EU – replied: “Probably better than I deserve.”

Stubb, who also has Hungarian relatives, did not like the way Hungary handled the ratification of NATO membership. Stubb stated: this is about the security of an allied country and the entire alliance, there is no place for political games. “I hope that Hungary will ratify Sweden’s NATO membership as quickly as possible. The time has come for this,” added the former prime minister.

Pekka Haavisto, the candidate of the Greens, who was also foreign minister between 2019 and 2023, and who, according to the polls, is in second place in the race for the presidential candidacy, said about Hungary that it had damaged Hungary’s reputation by delaying the NATO accession of Finland and Sweden. At the same time, he was not overly critical of Budapest. According to him, the two countries have many common issues in the cultural and historical fields. With Péter Szijjártó speaking, for example, he recalled the Finnish help given to the Hungarians during the ’56 revolution. According to Haavisto, such things and shared experiences are needed to build trust.

SCHWARZ / AFP – Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto on May 9, 2023 in Berlin.

In Finland, neither the extreme right nor the extreme left are pro-Russian

The candidate of the Center party, the candidate with not too many chances Olli Rehn – former EU commissioner and president of the Finnish National Bank – who does not generally have a negative attitude towards Hungary and, according to Wikipedia, knows a little Hungarian, could not praise the performance of the Hungarian government. Rehn believes that “Orbán’s line” is not in the interest of Hungary or the whole of Europe. Today’s Hungary undermines European unity and does not make the country credible. According to him, the ratification of NATO membership had a negative effect (for Hungary).

In the presidential election campaign, it currently seems that the candidate of the Party of Finns, the former party president, can run for third place. Jussi Halla-aho. It should be known about him that as a scientist and linguist he dealt with Slavic studies, and he recently spoke in the Ukrainian parliament, moreover, in Ukrainian. Unlike other similar parties in Europe, the Finnish radical and extreme right is not pro-Russian, but supports Ukraine. Halla-aho stated accordingly: by delaying NATO ratifications, Hungary lost its credibility and actually behaved as “a kind of extension” (extended arm) of Turkey.

The Finnish radical right-wing politician, who can also be considered the main ideologist of the Party of Finns, is not completely negative about Orbán’s politics: he thinks it is respectable how the Hungarian prime minister emphasizes the interests of his own people. Thus, for example, he positively evaluated the Hungarian direction shown in the 2015-2016 migrant crisis.

24.hu obtained the original answers given to the Suomi-Unkari association paper, and it turns out that

According to Halla-aho, Hungary has become the “spitting cup” of the Brussels committee and the European Parliament because Hungary takes an illiberal approach to LGBT issues and immigration.

At the same time, Halla-aho noted: There are problems with the rule of law and corruption in Budapest, but such problems also occur in other EU member states.

He is the presidential candidate of the Christian Democrats, who also participate in the Finnish government coalition, campaigning with the calmness of the underdog Sari Essayah, the current Minister of Agriculture believes that Hungarian foreign policy is motivated by energy dependence on Russia. According to him, Hungary’s Russia policy is based on pursuing its own energy industry interests, which unfortunately eats up the EU’s unity in the policy related to Ukraine. (Essayah made this statement even before Viktor Orbán withdrew from the meeting of the heads of government of the EU, thus enabling them to decide on the initiation of the accession process of Ukraine and Moldova without him.)

According to Essayah, Hungary’s Russia policy can be rightly criticized, since Budapest does not fall in line and does not support Kiev. Essayah was also annoyed by Hungary’s delay in ratifying NATO membership. At the same time, the Christian Democrat politician is particularly positive about Hungarian family policy, which he would like to know more about, so he is also interested in supporting families and Hungarian population policy.

Mika Aaltola, the director of the Finnish Foreign Policy Institute, who is starting as an independent, also shows some understanding of the Hungarian position. According to him, Hungary accepted Finland’s NATO membership relatively quickly. The presidential candidate of the opposition left-wing party, Li Andersson on the other hand, he emphasized that Hungary is breaking the unity of the union, while Ukraine needs help. He also regretted that Orbán is friends with Vladimir Putin.