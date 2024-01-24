Putin will visit Pyongyang in search of an alliance against the West

#Putin #visit #Pyongyang #search #alliance #West

The leader in Russia, Vladimir Putin, He plans to visit Pyongyang soon. north korean capital, in a clear example of the growing collaboration between both leaders in the midst of the persistent war in Ukraine and the increase in military tensions in Asia Oriental.

According to North Korea, this upcoming visit takes place within the framework of an agreement to strengthen strategic and tactical cooperation with Russia.

A report from the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) maintains that Putin appreciated Kim Jong Un’s invitation to visit North Korea and promised to go. “at an early date.”

On the other hand, the Kremlin spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, He assured that the dates of the visit are still being discussed through diplomatic channels and will be announced later, reported the Russian state news agency TASS.

Putin’s trip to Pyongyang would be reciprocal to the one Kim Jong-un made in September, when the North Korean leader traveled on his armored train to the far eastern region of Russia.

Since then, both countries have aggressively strengthened their ties.

During that visit, Kim praised Russia for standing up to the “hegemonic forces” with its war in Ukraine, while Putin signaled his willingness to help North Korea develop its space and satellite programs.

The rapprochement of Putin and Kim Jong-un

Last Tuesday, the North Korean Minister of Foreign Affairs, Choe Son Hui, met in Moscow with Putin and the Russian Foreign Minister, Sergey Lavrov, to discuss issues related to the Korean Peninsula, Northeast Asia and international peace and security, according to TASS.

After that meeting, Choe Son Hui said in a statement to KCNA that the two countries agreed to greater strategic and tactical cooperation to defend their core interests and establish a “new multipolarized international order.”

Likewise, the North Korean minister noted that both parties expressed “serious concern” over the United States’ growing military cooperation with its Asian allies, which they blamed for worsening tensions in the region and threatening North Korea’s sovereignty and security interests.

Tensions on the Korean Peninsula are at their highest point in years, after Kim in recent months used Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as a distraction to step up his weapons tests and military demonstrations.

The North Korean leader was tougher on South Korea, stating that the North will no longer seek reconciliation and reunification with the South.

Added to this are instructions to the army, nuclear weapons and civil defense sectors to accelerate war preparations in response to the “confrontational movements” from the USA.

Kim is trying to regain balance as nuclear tensions rise with Washington, Seoul and Tokyo.

In turn, the North Korean leader is one of the few world leaders who openly supports Russia’s war against Ukraine.

Putin’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, had already warned about the potential new world order, claiming that the time of “global domination” of the West was over.

At a press conference, the asses launch a war “guerra” against Russia and claimed that Moscow and its allies have now surpassed NATO on the world stage.

West on alert over Russia-North Korea relationship

The United States, South Korea and Japan responded to this approach by strengthening their combined military exercises, dubbed invasion rehearsals by Kim Jong-un.

The trio is also fine-tuning their defense plans based on U.S. nuclear-capable assets.

Likewise, in Ukraine there were also signs of growing cooperation between the Kremlin y Pyongyang. According to the US Department of Defense, Russia has fired North Korean-made missiles at targets in Ukraine twice in the last month.

Meanwhile, the Baltic states are rushing to reinforce defenses on their borders with Russia and Belarus, while Europe prepares for all-out war.

Admiral Rob Bauer, head of NATO’s military committee, called on the West to “prepare for an era of war.”