Putin’s anti-war rival talks fatal mistake: Russia must become a free, peaceful country

In Riga, the collection of signatures of Russian citizens for Boris Nadezhdin, the only possible rival of Vladimir Putin in the presidential elections, who does not support the war with Ukraine, has begun. B. Nadeždins is a liberal politician with many years of experience. Many people rushed to sign his candidacy – queues formed in Russian cities. Signatures have already been collected in Moscow and St. Petersburg. In order for the Russian Central Election Commission to register B. Nadezhdina as a candidate, until January 31 he must collect 100,000 in at least half of the country’s regions. signatures. January 22 the number of signatures collected in the evening reached 94,909. Never before have Russian people lined up to support an opposition candidate in the presidential election.

