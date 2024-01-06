Putin’s “nudity party”. After the scandal in Russia, a hidden story came to the surface

#Putins #nudity #party #scandal #Russia #hidden #story #surface

In Russia, there is a campaign against the participants of the “Almost Naked” party organized by Anastasia Ivleeva, which was attended by dozens of pop celebrities. Under the pressure of the so-called Z patriots, for whom the event turned out to be impermissible due to the ongoing war with Ukraine, the participants of the party – Ksenia Sobciak, Philip Kirkorov and many others – recorded public apologies, their performances are canceled, their names are deleted from the posters, and their income is checked by the tax service.

“What did you do there,” Kremlin spokesman asked F. Kirkorov. The same question can be asked of Vladimir Putin. Exactly 24 years ago, he visited a party in St. Petersburg where there was striptease dancing. Six days later, he was appointed interim president. Russia then, as now, was involved in a war – the Second Chechen War.

“Distinguished Guest”

in 1999 December 25 around 7 p.m. Employees of the security service of the President of Russia surrounded the St. Petersburg nightclub “Luna” (“Moon”) – preparing for V. Putin’s visit. “They began to guard all premises, entrances and exits, restricted movement on Voznesenskii Avenue. “They stationed a guard in the kitchen, checked the certificates of food products, soft drinks and alcoholic beverages,” Nezavisimaja Gazeta wrote. The newspaper called the Luna nightclub “one of the elite nightclubs of northern Venice” and detailed its advantages: a location in the city center, two rooms with a capacity of 100 people, candles on the tables and red velvet chairs.

The club, famous for its erotic parties, was opened in 1994. in the building that currently houses the St. Petersburg State University of Industrial Technology and Design; its slogan is “tradition and stability”.

Nezavisimaja Gazeta journalist Besik Pipija wrote that V. Putin had visited the Luna nightclub before, when he served as the city’s vice mayor. About the fact that the future president did not just visit this club, but held business meetings there, in 2016. businessman Maksim Freidzon told Radio Svoboda in an interview – he claimed that V. Putin took bribes for the registration of real estate belonging to the city as private property, as well as for the registration of documents and licenses for which he was responsible in his position as vice mayor (the Kremlin did not comment on these allegations ). Mr. Freidzono said that he himself met Mr. Putin at least three times at the Luna club. “It’s a normal strip club, there were girls working behind the bar with whom you could go to the room,” said Mr. Freidzon.

in 1999 in December, V. Putin came to the club “Luna” with several ministers of his government and sat on the second floor, right in front of the stage, Nezavisimaja Gazeta wrote. According to the publication, V. Putin was accompanied by the president’s security, although he became the interim president only six days after the party. The security measures could have been justified – just half a year later there was an explosion at the Luna club, the first in the history of St. Petersburg nightclubs; then there were no casualties.

During V. Putin’s visit, the highlight of the program was the erotic show “The Tale of the Moon”. Here’s how the show was described by the Russian tabloid Ekspress Gazeta, which covered Putin’s visit a few months after an article in Novaya Gazeta in 2003:

“Dinner was halfway through when the performance “The Tale of the Moon” began on the stage, with oriental concubine dances and an erotic bullfight involving a half-naked toreador. Chic and rather daring costumes unequivocally emphasized the beauty of the dancers. There were girls for all tastes. The music and choreography are of the highest level. Vladimir Vladimirovich [Putinas] watched the dancers’ performances with undisguised interest. Rumor has it that a high-ranking guest even disturbed a strip dancer with his attention. “I felt that he was looking at me,” recalls dancer Oksana. “I was getting a little uncomfortable.”

“The show had everything: love games with concubines in the hot desert, the enchanting dance of a snake woman, the love of a porter and a maid, a temperamental bullfight in which a huge bull and a petite toreador competed. The breasts of dancers of the second, third and fourth sizes were abundantly visible – beautiful, firm, excited, swaying, lustful, passionate, free…” – wrote the publication about the performance “The Tale of the Moon”, which was watched by V. Putin. At the end of the performance, the then Prime Minister of Russia left an autograph for the club with the wish – “win the new millennium”.

The autograph was accepted by the same Oksana, who was called a “strip dancer” in the Nezavisimaja Gazeta article. “V. Putin’s mood was really high,” said the girl.

He engraved V. Putin’s autograph on a metal plate and hung it framed on the wall of the club, next to the autographs of other famous persons. The sign hung there at least until 2003, recalls a source close to the club’s management who wished to remain anonymous for security reasons. The source does not consider the appearance of a politician in such a place compromising: “It was a decent night club with beautiful dance performances. It was more like a restaurant with performances. So, the comparison with a ‘naked party’ is a stretch.”

The old millennium, which V. Putin said goodbye to in his wish for a nightclub, did not end very successfully for Russia. Now, the outrage at the “Almost Naked” party has been caused by the fact that the Russian military is currently engaged in bloody battles in Ukraine. Then the Second Chechen War, which started in 1999, was raging. in August. A month before V. Putin watched the “Tale of the Moon”, the Russian army surrounded Grozny. According to official data alone, Russia lost more than 7,000 soldiers, officers and internal troops in the Second Chechen War.

Echoes of those events can be found in the press of the time. On December 25, when V. Putin visited the Luna nightclub, Kommersant newspaper wrote that in the evening the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe announced its intention to suspend Russia’s membership in the organization due to the war in Chechnya. As written in the same issue of Kommersant, December 24. The President of Ingushetia, Ruslan Aushev, stated that the republic “does not support the solution of the Chechen problem by force.” Already in the next issue of this publication, published on Tuesday, December 28, the article “Aftertaste of Victory” appeared. “August 7 Russia started the war. The first popular war after the Great Fatherland [karo]. And this popularity is not explained by the fact that Russia was attacked for the first time in half a century. More precisely, not only that. The bottom line is that for the first time in the last half century, Russia has tasted victory,” the article reads.

Cabaret and pole for striptease

The leisure of the first persons in the clubs, where there are performances of naked persons, is still fully officially encouraged and practiced in Russia.

in 2022 On December 26, when the Russian army shelled Kherson, which it had recently abandoned, for the second time, movement in the center of St. Petersburg almost came to a standstill: many streets were closed for an informal meeting of the leaders of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS). The official meeting, which was attended by V. Putin, the presidents of Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan, took place on Senate Square, only to end unusually early. After short speeches by V. Putin and Kasym Zomarts Tokaev, the journalists were asked out of the hall, and the presidents were put on a bus and taken to the entertainment center “Leningrad Centr”. According to the press service of A. Lukašena, the informal part of the meeting took place behind closed doors for another seven hours.

The historical building of the exhibition pavilion (before the revolution), later the building of the Soviet-era cinema “Leningrad”, was opened in 2014 after a long reconstruction. Initially, it was thought that the Fontanel cabaret would open here, but over time the official concept changed, now Leningrad Centr claims to be “a show space, a theater, a center of contemporary entertainment culture, offering art that goes beyond formats and frames.” On the eve of the opening of the Fontanel cabaret, under the leadership of the director Feliks Mikhailov, dancers and a dancer were already gathered, and when the “show space” opened instead of the cabaret, the same F. Mikhailov took charge of its artistic program, and the repertoire of the Leningrad Center, despite the changed concept, began to dominate cabaret-style shows with half-naked performers. Approaching 2023, that is, at the time when 2022 at the end of December, a meeting of CIS leaders took place, the highlight of the program at “Leningrad Centr” was the performance “Make it to midnight” – “the boldest New Year’s show for adults only.”

In his report from the CIS leaders’ meeting, Kommersant journalist Andrey Kolesnikov called “Leningrad Center” (it belongs to the structures related to the Kovalchuk brothers and Svetlana Krivonogich, V. Putin’s ex-lover) the “new” “place on the map” for CIS leaders’ meetings. But that’s probably not the case. Back in 2021, on the day when a similar meeting took place, there were huge traffic jams in the center of St. Petersburg, just like a year later. The publication “Fontanka” wrote that “Leningrad centr” was fenced off. The media did not write about this part of the informal communication between the presidents.

Apparently, visiting establishments related to performances for adults is a pre-New Year’s tradition of V. Putin, but his interest in half-naked nature shows more than that. The Russian president himself publicly stated that he visited to see a striptease – while he was still working in Germany. V. Putin’s story about how he visited an erotic show in Hamburg is presented in the book “First person. Conversations with Vladimir Putin”, published in 2000: “Once in Hamburg, my friends and I went to an erotic show. Although you would hardly call it erotic, I would say stronger. But we were with our wives! So they started persuading me: “Come on, take us somewhere to see something like this…” They were visiting abroad for the first time. “Maybe it’s not necessary?” – “It’s necessary, it’s necessary, we want it, we’re already big!” – “Well, well, you wanted it yourself.” We came and sat down at the table. Started. Soloists of African-American origin appeared: [tamsiaodis vyras] so tall, about two meters tall and [tamsiaodė moteris], a total babe. And they take their clothes off at a leisurely pace to beautiful music, and it’s on.”

Perhaps V. Putin remembered this visit to the strip club many years later, when in 2013 April 8 visited an industrial fair in another German city – Hannover together with [tuometine Vokietijos kanclere] Angela Merkel. At one point, half-naked activists from the Ukrainian Femen movement ran up to him, one with the words “Putin, go ***** (Russian expletive)” written on her back. At a press conference held after visiting the fair, the Russian president said that he liked the action, but “discussing political issues is better dressed up, and you need to undress in other places.”

in 2021 The Alexei Navalny Anti-Corruption Foundation has published an investigation into “V. Putin’s mansion” – a residence on Cape Idokopo, near Gelendzhik. The authors of the study got acquainted with the construction plans of the manor and found a separate room with a pole for striptease. According to the researchers, the construction was overseen by V. Putin’s friend and relative Nikolai Shamalov, the protection of the facility was attended by employees of the Federal Security Service, above him [dvaro] a no-fly zone was agreed upon. After the investigation was made public, another friend of V. Putin’s, Arkadij Rotenberg, declared that the mansion belonged to him.

in 2023 on December 26, the day when F. Kirkorov publicly apologized for his participation in the “Almost Naked” party, an informal meeting of CIS leaders was held in St. Petersburg again. This time, his program did not include a visit to Leningrad Centr. Instead, guests were given a tour of the tsar’s estates in the Leningrad region. The program included boyars in disguise, Slavic Christmas carols and a concert by violinist Sergei Roldugin.