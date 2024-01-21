Putin’s proud tank is overwhelmed by US-made Ranpur



A video showing a Russian T-90M tank being attacked by Ukrainian M2 Bradley infantry Fighting Vehicles (IFV) has circulated. Many suspect that the M2 Bradley in the video destroyed the T-90M with only a 25 mm cannon.

This video was uploaded by the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense on their official X/Twitter account @DefenceU, Thursday (18/1). The M2 Bradley belongs to the 47th Mechanized Brigade of the Ukrainian Army. The M2 Bradley battle with the T-90M took place in a village outside Avdiika, northeastern Ukraine.

In the video, the T-90M appears to be under constant fire without stopping and moving slowly to find the right position to launch a counterattack.

Several open source analysts identified the weapon mounted on the M2 Bradley as a Bushmaster M242 with a 25 mm caliber. Several other experts noted that the M2 Bradley managed to cause significant damage to the T-90M as reported by Business Insider.

Previously, the T-90M was Rusa’s newest Main Battle Tank (MBT) which the Russian President, Vladimir Putin, was very proud of.

“It can be said today that the T-90M Proryv is the world’s best tank, as soon as it approaches the position, there is no chance left for anyone or anything,” Putin said of the T-90M.

Ukraine is getting M2 Bradleys from the US which are included in the arms aid package. A spokesperson for the US Ministry of Defense said that the Bradley was very suitable to face Russian tanks even though the Bradley was not a tank but an IFV.

“It was not a tank, but a tank killer, in this fight, it looks like Bradley hit one of Putin’s tank tops,” said the US Department of Defense.

Currently the Ukrainian Bradley is operated by the 47th Brigade and is making a big impact. Ukraine praised the survivability and power of the M2 Bradley.

