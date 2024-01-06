#Putins #reelection #show #alternative #candidates #expect #presidential #election #Russia
Although it has long been clear that Putin intends to continue leading the country after his “term” in 2024, such questions were shelved in early December.
December 8 V. Putin took part in the “Heroes of Russia” ceremony.
Of course, it was very natural that it was one of the “heroes” who asked a question about the continuation of V. Putin’s activities – in the form of a request. By that time, the time for the “election” had already been set, and with about three months to go, it was time to announce that he would remain in power.
There is no doubt that until December 8 a large part of the show, which in Russia is called the “presidential election”, had already taken place.
