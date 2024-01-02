Putin’s revenge on Ukraine struck – Portfolio.hu

Russia attacked the Ukrainian capital with several missiles during the morning rush hour.

Explosions in the capital

– written by Vitali Klitschko mayor, urging everyone to move to a safe place. According to Klitschko, gas pipes were damaged in the Pechersk district, and electricity supply was cut off in several buildings. The mayor said that at least 10 people were injured in the attacks.

The authorities have ordered an air raid alert throughout Ukraine.

The Ukrainian Air Force previously announced that all 35 drones that attacked major Ukrainian cities early Tuesday had been destroyed.

Putin on Monday called the Ukrainian missile attack on Belgorod, Russia, which killed 24 people and injured dozens more, an “act of terrorism.” The Russian president said what happened “will not go unpunished”. The action in Belgorod was Ukraine’s response to Russia’s large-scale missile and drone attack on December 29, which claimed 29 lives in Kiev alone.

Ihor Terehov According to the mayor of Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second largest city also came under a “significant missile attack”. Russia says the rockets aimed at Belgorod were fired from Kharkiv Oblast.

