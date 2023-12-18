Putting the brakes on the abolition of the Seoul Student Human Rights Ordinance… Court accepts application for suspension of execution

#Putting #brakes #abolition #Seoul #Student #Human #Rights #Ordinance.. #Court #accepts #application #suspension #execution

The Seoul Student Human Rights Ordinance, which was in the process of being repealed by the Seoul City Council, can now be maintained until the results of the lawsuit on the merits are announced due to the court’s decision to suspend execution.

According to the Seoul Metropolitan Office of Education on the 18th, the Seoul Administrative Court put the brakes on the Seoul City Council’s move to abolish the law, citing the application for suspension of execution of the acceptance and proposal of the ‘Seoul Student Human Rights Ordinance Abolition Ordinance (Abolition Plan)’.

The abolition bill was proposed in the name of Seoul City Council Chairman Kim Hyun-ki last March when some conservative groups requested the Seoul City Council to abolish the Student Human Rights Ordinance.

The ‘Seoul Student Human Rights Ordinance Joint Countermeasures Committee’, comprised of about 260 civic groups, filed a lawsuit against the Seoul Metropolitan Council in April to confirm the invalidity of the proposal, claiming that there were illegalities in the abolition.

However, as the possibility of passing the abolition bill increased this month, the Engineering and Construction Committee applied to the court on the 11th to suspend execution of the acceptance and proposal of the abolition bill. Currently, the first trial of the main case is in progress at the Seoul Administrative Court.

The abolition bill was scheduled to be submitted to the Seoul Metropolitan Council’s Education Committee on the 19th and then voted on at the plenary session on the 22nd.

Despite opposition from the Seoul Metropolitan Office of Education, the People Power Party of the Seoul Metropolitan Council and the Democratic Party of Korea have agreed to process the abolition of the ‘Student Human Rights Ordinance’. The People Power Party holds 75 seats, more than two-thirds of the total 110 seats, so if the abolition bill is proposed, passage is certain.

People Power Party members of the Seoul Metropolitan Council have called for its abolition, saying, “Teachers’ legitimate right to education is being violated because of the Student Human Rights Ordinance.”

The engineering committee said, “It is very fortunate that the court temporarily suspended the effect of the acceptance and proposal of the abolition bill,” and added, “At least the court recognized the importance of this issue and confirmed that time for deep social deliberation is needed.” “He said.