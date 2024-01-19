‘Puzzling explosion of violence’ was fatal for English tourist in Amsterdam | At home and abroad

#Puzzling #explosion #violence #fatal #English #tourist #Amsterdam #home

What was initially a fun night out in Amsterdam ended with his death for the English tourist Danny Castledine. The man was apparently stabbed many times out of nowhere in June 2022 by probably Nongo B. The Public Prosecution Service demanded fourteen years in prison.

The suspect himself says he cannot remember anything about what happened on the night of May 31 to June 1. The Belgian B. had traveled from Mechelen to Antwerp and caught a train in which he fell asleep. He woke up in Amsterdam.

B. went strolling around there and by chance he came across 22-year-old Castledine. The Englishman was quite intoxicated, wandered across the street and had lost his friend. Camera images show that B. and Castledine are talking to each other and that there is friendly contact. The victim gives B., among other things, a box and they continue walking together.

It is therefore a “mystery where the explosion of violence suddenly came from”, according to the Public Prosecution Service (OM). Victim Castledine was stabbed 43 times and died on the Singel in Amsterdam. B. says he doesn’t know what happened, but realizes that he probably did it. B. recognizes himself on the camera images.

Hours after the crime, B. was treated by ambulance personnel because he was covered in blood. The blood turned out not to be his and he was arrested for involvement in Castledine’s death.

Substances such as oxycodone and bromazepam were found in B.’s blood, but it cannot be said with certainty whether these influenced his actions. The man was also examined at the Pieter Baan Center, but no disorder was found in B.. A reason for the excessive violence could therefore not be given.

Judgment will be handed down on February 2.

