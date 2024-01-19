‘Puzzling explosion of violence’ was fatal for English tourist in Amsterdam | At home and abroad

#Puzzling #explosion #violence #fatal #English #tourist #Amsterdam #home

Jan 19, 2024 at 3:31 PM Update: 25 minutes ago

What was initially a fun night out in Amsterdam ended with his death for the English tourist Danny Castledine. The man was apparently stabbed many times out of nowhere in June 2022 by probably Nongo B. The Public Prosecution Service demanded fourteen years in prison.

The suspect himself says he cannot remember anything about what happened on the night of May 31 to June 1. The Belgian B. had traveled from Mechelen to Antwerp and caught a train in which he fell asleep. He woke up in Amsterdam.

B. went strolling around there and by chance he came across 22-year-old Castledine. The Englishman was quite intoxicated, wandered across the street and had lost his friend. Camera images show that B. and Castledine are talking to each other and that there is friendly contact. The victim gives B., among other things, a box and they continue walking together.

It is therefore a “mystery where the explosion of violence suddenly came from”, according to the Public Prosecution Service (OM). Victim Castledine was stabbed 43 times and died on the Singel in Amsterdam. B. says he doesn’t know what happened, but realizes that he probably did it. B. recognizes himself on the camera images.

Hours after the crime, B. was treated by ambulance personnel because he was covered in blood. The blood turned out not to be his and he was arrested for involvement in Castledine’s death.

Also Read:  Maastricht houseboat residents who were allowed to return home without water | Domestic

Substances such as oxycodone and bromazepam were found in B.’s blood, but it cannot be said with certainty whether these influenced his actions. The man was also examined at the Pieter Baan Center, but no disorder was found in B.. A reason for the excessive violence could therefore not be given.

Judgment will be handed down on February 2.

Image: Police

Read more about:

Crime in the Netherlands Domestic

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Emma Stone defends explicit sex scenes in Poor Things | RTL Boulevard
Emma Stone defends explicit sex scenes in Poor Things | RTL Boulevard
Posted on
Messi and Luis Suárez make their debut together today at Inter Miami
Messi and Luis Suárez make their debut together today at Inter Miami
Posted on
Corona attacks our happiness hormone and makes us sad
Corona attacks our happiness hormone and makes us sad
Posted on
The Russians captured Vesele, the Ukrainians attacked Byransk – Our news from the Ukrainian front on Friday
The Russians captured Vesele, the Ukrainians attacked Byransk – Our news from the Ukrainian front on Friday
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News